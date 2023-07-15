The Extraordinary Connection Between Julia Roberts And Martin Luther King Jr.'s Family

It wouldn't be unreasonable to assume that civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. and "Pretty Woman" actress Julia Roberts never crossed paths. After all, Roberts rose to fame in the '90s, while MLK Jr. was assassinated just one year after the actress was born on October 28, 1967. Roberts is viewed as a modern Hollywood star, while MLK Jr. is regarded as a historical figure.

It's true that Roberts has no conscious memories of the preacher and activist. But, as she explained in an interview with Gayle King at a HISTORYTalks event in Washington, D.C. (via Oprah Daily), her parents, Walter and Betty Lou, were close family friends with the Kings.

The Roberts and Kings' friendship was built on a mutual desire to break down racial barriers, making history in their hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, and ultimately helping the future film legend from the day that she was born.