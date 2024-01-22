Travis Kelce Sends Love To Taylor Swift During NFL Playoff Game With Cutest Gesture Yet

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has taken the world by storm, and it was front and center at the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against the Buffalo Bills when Travis scored his first of two touchdowns. After his second-quarter touchdown, Travis made Swift's signature heart sign with his hands, and he seemed to be aiming that gesture of love toward the suite that she was sitting in.

Swifties absolutely lost it online at Travis using the heart hands sign that Swift is so well-known for using, particularly when she sings "Fearless" in concert. On the Chiefs' Instagram post of a pic of Travis making the symbol, one person commented, "Kelce Swift is the real deal. Another said, "That was for Taylor and we all know it." However, some teased that Travis wasn't sending love to Swift, but instead to his brother Jason Kelce who was in the same suite.

There was another Swift connection that people noticed with Travis' touchdown. It was noted that, with that touchdown by Kelce and the extra point after, the score was 13 — none other than Swift's favorite number. Coincidence? Well yes, but it's still fun!