Jason Kelce Steps Up For Taylor Swift Fan While Stealing Spotlight At Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift was at the playoff game on January 21, 2024, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills in upstate New York. During the game, she cheered and hugged Brittany Mahomes, wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, when Swift's paramour Travis Kelce, tight end for the Chiefs, made two touchdowns — the Chiefs won the game by three points and advanced to the AFC Championship.

However, it was Travis's brother Jason Kelce, in the same private suite as Swift, who stole the show by ripping his shirt off and yelling in celebration of the first of Travis's touchdowns. The Chiefs posted a video of Jason's enthusiastic celebration to Instagram, calling him the "No. 1 hype man," where it's gone viral.

Then in a super sweet moment, Jason, still shirtless and wearing a Chiefs beanie, jumped out of the suite again and picked up a young Swiftie in the stands to give her the chance to see Swift and show her the sign she'd made for the singer. So sweet!

Jason Kelce took a young fan to say Hey to Taylor Swift.#TaylorSwift #JasonKelce pic.twitter.com/XSXwiTWfiF — World Sports Statistics (@WorldSportStats) January 22, 2024

Fans loved that Jason moment too. Some thought it was definitely Jason showing his girl dad side — Jason has three daughters with his wife Kylie Kelce, who was also at the game. Jason posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about his topless moment: "Buffalo is awesome, the energy is contagious. Such an incredible experience!!" He also included a pic of a text he got after the game cameras showed a shot of him shirtless — "Ellie said 'Dads boobs are showing'!" Too funny!