Donald Trump's Connection To New Bachelor Contestant Isn't Going Over Well

ABC's "The Bachelor" is known for having drama, but this drama surrounding a particular contestant might take the cake for the most intense pre-season drama. After the smashing success of ABC's spinoff series "The Golden Bachelor," featuring the controversial Gerry Turner as the series' first Bachelor aged 65 or older, fans of the long-running reality dating show are more amped than ever for the next season.

For Season 28 of "The Bachelor," we'll be following along with heartthrob Joey Graziadei. He was a former contestant on Season 20 of "The Bachelorette" who was shunned by Charity Lawson during the pivotal finale. Because of his charming smile and heartbreaking stint on "The Bachelorette," Graziadei's season is quickly shaping up to be a fan favorite. As in typical "Bachelor" fashion, Graziadei will be joined on the show by a host of beautiful women who are all vying for the final rose and his marriage proposal by the end of the season.

As Season 28 gets underway, more and more facts are coming out about the contestants on the show. One contestant in particular — Marlena Haddad — has caused quite the buzz. And it all comes down to an unlikely reason: her questionable connection to former president Donald Trump.