The Golden Bachelor Controversy Surrounding Gerry Turner, Explained

As Carolyn recalled to THR, "Until I went back and looked at my text messages, I never realized Gerry's texts had turned hot and heavy so relatively soon." After a year of long commutes to be with her boyfriend (who was 14 years older), Carolyn uprooted her life to live in Gerry Turner's Indiana lake house. While the smooth septuagenarian wined and dined his potential spouses on "The Golden Bachelor," Turner's reported ex claims her life with him was less swoon-worthy.

After Carolyn moved in with him, their relationship quickly shifted. She was expected to pay $850 a month for expenses and to split the check whenever they dined out. In one unsettling incident, Carolyn asserted that the future Bachelor changed his mind about taking her to his high school reunion because she had gained a few pounds, which was the beginning of the end for them. The popularity of "Golden Bachelor" led Carolyn to speak publicly about her time with Turner, worried she might get a rep as the one who got away — or the one who was dumped.

She also wants the world to know that many of the sweet nothings Turner offered to his dates were just rehashes of stuff he'd told her years before. For instance, he gave similar lines to both Carolyn and finalist Leslie Fhima about wanting to be with them first thing in the morning and last thing at night. Susan McCreary, a friend of Carolyn's, also admitted to being shocked hearing Turner lie on the show about never having kissed another woman since becoming a widower.