What We Know About Joe Jonas And Model Stormi Bree's Rumored Relationship
After a nearly 7-year-long relationship, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner called it quits in September 2023, and neither wasted any time in moving on. In November, Turner sparked romance rumors with Peregrine Pearson after the pair shared a kiss in Paris. A source shared Jonas' reaction to the pictures with the Daily Mail, noting, "He would be happy to find love again and do all of that, but that is not even close to what is on the top of his mind as he wants to get on with the divorce and get on with his life."
They continued, "And if Sophie wants to gallivant and kiss whomever in public, he doesn't really want to play those games." However, it seems like the musician was more open to finding love at the time than it seemed because, just two months later, in January 2024, he was spotted boarding a private plane with model Stormi Bree. The two even appeared to be twinning as they donned black clothing from head to toe.
It seems like the photo was snapped during the rumored couple's return from a relaxing holiday in Cabo San Lucas. When Jonas took to his Instagram Stories to share a beach pic from his vacation, he steered clear of any mention of Bree but included an instrumental version of "I Think of You" by Rodriguez. Bree and Jonas' trip didn't end there because they then jet-setted off to Aspen to have some fun on the slopes, per a tip posted by DeuxMoi.
Stormi Bree and Joe Jonas have a lot in common
A day after DeuxMoi posted their tip, Stormi Bree took to her own Instagram Stories to share a photo of her enjoying the chilly Aspen weather. But Page Six noted that the knit hat in her picture was the same that rumored beau Joe Jonas had donned back in December. We finally learned his perspective on the relationship when an insider told Us Weekly, "Joe is enjoying spending time with Stormi. His main priority and focus will always be his children, but at the same time, he's putting himself out there and is open to what's to come."
They also clarified, "Things are still very new, but he's happy and he's open to seeing where things go." However, it seems like the fledgling couple is trying to keep their relationship under the radar because, when Bree shared snaps of their Aspen vacation to Instagram, she didn't include any of Jonas. Since their relationship is still in its early stages at the time of writing, they haven't made any other public appearances since their holidays.
But they have plenty of common ground to bond over. Although Bree primarily works as a model and an actor, she dabbled in music for a while. In 2011, Bree auditioned for "American Idol" with a performance of "Father Can You Hear Me." Although the judges had a lukewarm reaction to her performance, she managed to make it to the next round, but no further than that. Bree continued with music for a while and released three original songs, with the latest in 2022.
Sophie Turner is happy about her ex's new love
While Joe Jonas was a certified heartthrob among teens, Stormi Bree stole hearts by winning Miss Teen USA in 2009, so it's safe to assume they've bonded over each other's struggles as young people in the limelight. Additionally, Bree and Jonas likely found common ground over their love for their kids. Similar to Jonas and his ex-wife Sophie Turner, who are private with their children, Bree also keeps her daughter, Gravity Blue Smith, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Lucky Blue Smith, off social media.
While we don't know how Bree's ex dealt with the news, we're aware of Turner's feelings about the new romance. "She's not bothered with who Joe is seeing. She's relieved to see him moving on," an insider told OK! magazine, adding, "Joe's brothers think Stormi's nice and so down to earth. Most of all, they liked seeing Joe smile again." They also revealed that Bree had made a particularly good impression on Nick Jonas' wife, Priyanka Chopra. While it may seem strange that the "Game of Thrones" star feels nonchalant about her ex-husband moving on, it makes perfect sense because things got quite nasty after their split.
Before the divorce announcement, an insider tried to paint her as an absentee mother to TMZ. They claimed that Turner wasn't around much, and it left the Jonas Brother to bear the brunt of raising their kids. Jonas added further fuel to the fire by stepping out with their children on a seemingly planned paparazzi walk. Naturally, several people called him out for it. Thankfully, things seemed to have settled down since.