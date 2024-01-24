What We Know About Joe Jonas And Model Stormi Bree's Rumored Relationship

After a nearly 7-year-long relationship, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner called it quits in September 2023, and neither wasted any time in moving on. In November, Turner sparked romance rumors with Peregrine Pearson after the pair shared a kiss in Paris. A source shared Jonas' reaction to the pictures with the Daily Mail, noting, "He would be happy to find love again and do all of that, but that is not even close to what is on the top of his mind as he wants to get on with the divorce and get on with his life."

They continued, "And if Sophie wants to gallivant and kiss whomever in public, he doesn't really want to play those games." However, it seems like the musician was more open to finding love at the time than it seemed because, just two months later, in January 2024, he was spotted boarding a private plane with model Stormi Bree. The two even appeared to be twinning as they donned black clothing from head to toe.

It seems like the photo was snapped during the rumored couple's return from a relaxing holiday in Cabo San Lucas. When Jonas took to his Instagram Stories to share a beach pic from his vacation, he steered clear of any mention of Bree but included an instrumental version of "I Think of You" by Rodriguez. Bree and Jonas' trip didn't end there because they then jet-setted off to Aspen to have some fun on the slopes, per a tip posted by DeuxMoi.