Anna Kendrick's Bad Date Story Is Hilariously Cringey

The following article includes allegations of emotional and psychological abuse.

"Pitch Perfect" star Anna Kendrick was once the subject of a grand romantic gesture — from a guy she barely knew. While being interviewed by Seth Meyers on his eponymous talk show, in January 2023, Kendrick told the story after discussing her first time directing a film. Originally titled "The Dating Game" but renamed "Woman of the Hour," Kendrick both helmed and starred in the movie.

It's about a woman inadvertently choosing a serial killer while playing "The Dating Game" game show in the '70s. According to TIME, that really did happen. The real Cheryl Bradshaw (whom Kendrick portrays in the Netflix movie) called the contestant coordinator of the show afterwards and said she couldn't go on a date with her chosen bachelor — a strikingly correct gut instinct.

After Kendrick discussed the project, Meyers asked if she had any "red flag" dating stories of her own. She mentioned a man from her early 20s whom she met briefly and talked to on the phone before agreeing to go out with him. "And at the end of the date," Kendrick recalled, "He seemed very shy. And then he handed me a piece of paper and it was a poem about me. Which is a big move for a first date. A really intense move," (via YouTube).