The Reason Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Split Is Finally Clear (& It's Heartbreaking)

There may have been more signs that Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello were headed for a divorce after seven years of marriage than we initially realized. Regardless, the "Modern Family" star has been open about her life in the past, and she's now revealed exactly why their relationship came to an end. "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," Vergara told El País, a Spanish newspaper. "I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. [...] I'm almost in menopause; it's the natural way of things."

Vergara talked about potentially having kids with Manganiello back in 2016, and she seemed more open to the idea at the time. However, she still noted her age as an important factor in the decision. "I don't think you can think about [having a baby] seriously when you're already 43 years old. It is what it is and I cannot just expect anything natural anymore," the actor explained to Harper's Bazaar Arabia, quickly adding, "But it's not something I am completely opposed to."

In the years since that interview, Vergara was clearly able to solidify her decision to not have another child while it seemingly became a dealbreaker for Manganiello, who has no kids of his own just yet. Since there's no logical way to compromise over having a child or not, sadly, it sounds like a divorce was inevitable.