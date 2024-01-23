The Connection Between When Calls The Heart & Pascale Hutton's Thriller Double Life
Pascale Hutton may be most known on the Hallmark channel for playing Rosemary in the fan-favorite series "When Calls the Heart," but the Canadian actor certainly isn't afraid to branch out from the feel-good roles we know and love. This was the case for her 2023 thriller "Double Life," which features Hutton's character teaming up with her husband's secret girlfriend, played by Javicia Leslie, to uncover the dangerous truth about his death.
While the crime thriller is a far cry from the typical Hallmark storyline, the movie has more in common with "When Calls the Heart" than its leading lady. Brad Krevoy, executive producer of "WCTH" is also credited as a producer on "Double Life," giving the film a doubly unexpected connection to Hallmark's favorite historical drama.
In an interview with The Pop Culture Principle, Hutton opened up about what it was like to work on another project with Brad Krevoy. "Brad and I have a great relationship," she said. "He is a big believer in me and we have done several projects together, and this is another one. You want to find people you enjoy working with and continue to do films and television shows with them."
Brad Krevoy invited Pascale Hutton to become a WCTH regular
Brad Krevoy has been a part of the "When Calls the Heart" universe since the beginning, being credited as an executive producer on the original 2013 made-for-TV movie. Though his role keeps him behind the scenes, he's been mentioned by several "WCTH" stars in interviews. In fact, Pascale Hutton mentions that he was the producer who reached out to offer her a permanent position on the Hallmark show.
Hutton's character Rosemary was originally introduced late in Season 1 of "WCTH." She originally came to Hope Valley in pursuit of her former beau Jack Thornton (Daniel Lissing), only to learn that he'd already fallen for local teacher Elizabeth Thatcher (Erin Krakow). When Hutton originally signed onto the show, it was only for a two-episode arc, as she was already a part of a different series at the time. However, an unexpected cancellation left her schedule right open.
"Literally the very next day, Brad Krevoy, who is an Executive Producer on 'When Calls the Heart', called me and said they wanted to keep my character around," the actor told Daily Planet. "He asked what my availability was like, could we make it happen? I said 'Well your timing couldn't be better because my show was canceled yesterday so I got all the time in the world!' and then the rest was history!"
Double Life was a change of pace for the Hallmark star
"When Calls the Heart" and "Double Life" might have producer Brad Krevoy in common, but that's where the similarities stop for Pascale Hutton. The British Columbia native opened up about how much her "Double Life" role differs from what she's used to on "WCTH," leading her to do a lot of script work and reflection to effectively get into the character of Sharon.
"My other character on 'When Calls the Heart' is very theatrical and larger than life and this woman I think, inherently isn't like that," Hutton told The Action Elite. "I felt like I really needed to really ruminate on Sharon and Sharon's journey and Sharon's relationship with her husband and Sharon's relationship with Jo in the movie."
While the "You Had Me at Aloha" actor seems to love her Hallmark work, she also revealed to Digital Journal that she appreciates the opportunity to shake things up. "I've been doing a lot of Hallmark projects but I was excited about diving into a different genre and a very different character that I have played in recent times," she told the outlet. While we adore seeing Hutton as Rosemary, we also love to see her tackling a professional challenge.