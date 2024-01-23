The Connection Between When Calls The Heart & Pascale Hutton's Thriller Double Life

Pascale Hutton may be most known on the Hallmark channel for playing Rosemary in the fan-favorite series "When Calls the Heart," but the Canadian actor certainly isn't afraid to branch out from the feel-good roles we know and love. This was the case for her 2023 thriller "Double Life," which features Hutton's character teaming up with her husband's secret girlfriend, played by Javicia Leslie, to uncover the dangerous truth about his death.

While the crime thriller is a far cry from the typical Hallmark storyline, the movie has more in common with "When Calls the Heart" than its leading lady. Brad Krevoy, executive producer of "WCTH" is also credited as a producer on "Double Life," giving the film a doubly unexpected connection to Hallmark's favorite historical drama.

In an interview with The Pop Culture Principle, Hutton opened up about what it was like to work on another project with Brad Krevoy. "Brad and I have a great relationship," she said. "He is a big believer in me and we have done several projects together, and this is another one. You want to find people you enjoy working with and continue to do films and television shows with them."