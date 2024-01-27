Everything Reneé Rapp Has Said About Her Sex Lives Of College Girls Exit

Reneé Rapp, who is bisexual in real life, struggled to play the role of a queer character on "The Sex Lives of College Girls." Her work environment even made her question herself, especially while filming season one of the show. Rapp opened up about this while sitting down with Alex Cooper for the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in March 2023, explaining that being in a heteronormative relationship off-camera made playing the role of a lesbian character difficult. "I was just in a panic constantly. And I wasn't [straight], but I was so freaked out by the idea of my sexuality, not being finite or people laughing at me or me laughing at myself that I hated first year of filming," Rapp explained [via J-14].

Making matters worse, gay men on set made somewhat offensive inquiries about her sexual orientation, even asking if she was "really gay?" Rapp admitted on the podcast [via J-14].

During her January 2024 chat with Vanity Fair, Rapp further implied she was happy to be away from the show. "The people in my life that I work with now care about me as a person. And I think that is a difference from things I've experienced in the past." Though things with "The Sex Lives of College Girls" could have been more enjoyable, it's great to see the blossoming performer in a much better place.