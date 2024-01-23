Tragic Details About Robert Downey Jr.'s Son Indio Downey

Trigger warning: This article mentions substance addiction.

Indio Falconer Downey is carving a path in the music industry, and while he might be flirting with success now, things weren't always so great for the musician. Born in 1993 to Marvel star Robert Downey Jr. and musician Deborah Falconer, Indio faced his first challenge when his parents separated in 2001 due to Robert Jr.'s struggles with substance abuse.

In his Netflix documentary "Sr.," Robert Jr. candidly explored his own experience with addiction, acknowledging, "That whole world; it gets tied into creativity. We were all altering our consciousness with substances" (via People). The movie also focuses on the life of the actor's late father, director Robert Downey Sr., who shared, "A lot of us did things and thought it would be hypocritical to not have our kids participate in marijuana and stuff like that." Despite Robert Jr. ultimately overcoming his own struggles, his son, Indio, unfortunately, followed a similar path.

In 2014, Indio made headlines for his arrest on cocaine possession charges after allegedly struggling with addiction several years before the incident. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Robert Jr. expressed gratitude to law enforcement in a statement, adding, "[We] believe Indio can be another recovery success story instead of a cautionary tale."