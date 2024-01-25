Jasmine Roth Had Mixed Feelings About The Fourth Season Of Her HGTV Show

On "Help! I Wrecked My House," HGTV star Jasmine Roth helps homeowners restore their properties after DIY projects gone wrong. While the Virginia native has a clear passion for the projects she tackles on her show, Season 4 marked a major challenge for the HGTV host. Roth was recovering from a painful neck injury at the time of filming, forcing her to adapt her usual renovation process to unexpected obstacles.

The builder took to Instagram to share some insight into her perspective on Season 4 of the renovation show, revealing that she had some truly mixed feelings going into the series installment. "When I started filming Season 4 of my show 'HELP! I Wrecked My House' on @hgtv it honestly felt like an overwhelming burden," Roth captioned the Instagram video.

She went on to add that she was really excited about the season, but worried about how her injury would affect the process. "The last time I checked, renovating 12 houses on camera might not be the 'rest and relaxation' the doctor ordered," Roth added. "But I jumped in with both feet, ready to tackle projects that my clients hadn't been able to overcome."