Jasmine Roth Had Mixed Feelings About The Fourth Season Of Her HGTV Show
On "Help! I Wrecked My House," HGTV star Jasmine Roth helps homeowners restore their properties after DIY projects gone wrong. While the Virginia native has a clear passion for the projects she tackles on her show, Season 4 marked a major challenge for the HGTV host. Roth was recovering from a painful neck injury at the time of filming, forcing her to adapt her usual renovation process to unexpected obstacles.
The builder took to Instagram to share some insight into her perspective on Season 4 of the renovation show, revealing that she had some truly mixed feelings going into the series installment. "When I started filming Season 4 of my show 'HELP! I Wrecked My House' on @hgtv it honestly felt like an overwhelming burden," Roth captioned the Instagram video.
She went on to add that she was really excited about the season, but worried about how her injury would affect the process. "The last time I checked, renovating 12 houses on camera might not be the 'rest and relaxation' the doctor ordered," Roth added. "But I jumped in with both feet, ready to tackle projects that my clients hadn't been able to overcome."
Roth opens up about Season 4 adaptations
As a refresher, Jasmine Roth was diagnosed with a herniated disk in her neck at the beginning of 2023. The painful injury kickstarted a long road to recovery, one that affected her typical method of operation while filming Season 4 of "Help! I Wrecked My House." "I've had to figure out what my priorities are and how I can do my job without being as physical," she revealed to TV Insider. "Not being able to be as hands-on as I used to be was a hard pill to swallow."
Instead of focusing on the physical aspects of her renovations that she typically tackles, Roth channeled more energy into the design elements. In fact, longtime fans of the HGTV host will likely notice that this particular season marks a major evolution in her design aesthetics, with Roth really challenging herself in this area. "If you've watched this season, you've seen Japandi design, walnut cabinets, red marble, and ... a whole lot of 'calm,'" she wrote on Instagram. "I love that you all love these designs as much as I loved them!"
The HGTV star was ultimately happy with the season
While Jasmine Roth may have gone into Season 4 of "Help! I Wrecked My House" with mixed feelings, she ended it feeling extremely pleased with the series installment. "I met with my team, designed my butt off, worked with all the trades, tried new things, cried a little, laughed a lot, and at the end of the day ended up with a TV show we were all really proud of," she wrote in her Instagram post. Beyond this, the "Hidden Potential" host expressed a general gratitude for how her career has developed since she left her office job in 2012.
She opened up about these feelings in an Instagram video from October 2023, appearing emotional in the short clip. "10 years ago I left my corporate job to go build houses," reads the video's text. "Turns out, I built so much more than that. I just finished filming for my 6th year on HGTV and launched virtual design consulting to help others build their happy." In the caption, she added a reminder to her followers to be grateful, celebrate progress, and never give up. With these sentiments in mind, we can't wait to see what Jasmine Roth does next.