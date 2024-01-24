How Hallmark's Autumn Reeser Protected Her Millions During Jesse Warren Divorce
Autumn Reeser is something of a Hallmark queen. The beloved TV actress has been the leading lady in many classic Hallmark movies over the years, making her one of the first faces you think of when it comes to Hallmark's signature brand of dreamy, romantic couples.
Unfortunately, real life isn't always as cut-and-dry as a romcom on the Hallmark Channel. In 2014, TMZ broke the news that Reeser and her husband, actor Jesse Warren, were divorcing after five years of marriage. Reeser was able to find her true self after the divorce, but the news was shocking at the time, especially since the couple shares two sons.
As a successful actor who has starred in several big-name TV shows, including "The OC" and "Hawaii Five-O," Reeser is estimated to be worth millions of dollars (she's also one of the Hallmark stars who make the most money). With Reeser being the bigger celebrity of the former couple — Warren last acted in a web series called "The Bannen Way" in 2010 — she stood to lose a pretty penny in the divorce. Luckily, the Hallmark star managed to protect her funds by making this bold move — she put the couple's lavish mansion up for sale days after filing for divorce.
She sold her shared mansion for more than $1 million
When Autumn Reeser divorced Jesse Warren, she made sure that she had a way to pay both herself and her husband upfront without lengthy court battles. To get a quick payday, Reeser made a brilliant move. Days after she filed for divorce, the Hollywood actress reportedly put the couple's shared Los Angeles mansion up for sale. The modern 3,000-square-foot home is impressive, to say the least, as the gorgeous house features four spacious bedrooms, wooden floors, vaulted ceilings, and a beautiful view of the city.
Reeser listed her ritzy residence for a whopping $1.69 million, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that the "Entourage" actress planned to split the proceeds with her ex-husband, since they shared the home before their divorce. That means that both Reeser and her ex presumably walked away with plenty of money in hand following the sale. Court documents from Reeser and Warren's divorce revealed that Reeser did not want to pay her estranged husband any spousal support in the impending divorce settlement. Although it's not known for certain, selling their mansion might have gone a long way in helping the courts reach a final decision on spousal support.