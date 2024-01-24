How Hallmark's Autumn Reeser Protected Her Millions During Jesse Warren Divorce

Autumn Reeser is something of a Hallmark queen. The beloved TV actress has been the leading lady in many classic Hallmark movies over the years, making her one of the first faces you think of when it comes to Hallmark's signature brand of dreamy, romantic couples.

Unfortunately, real life isn't always as cut-and-dry as a romcom on the Hallmark Channel. In 2014, TMZ broke the news that Reeser and her husband, actor Jesse Warren, were divorcing after five years of marriage. Reeser was able to find her true self after the divorce, but the news was shocking at the time, especially since the couple shares two sons.

As a successful actor who has starred in several big-name TV shows, including "The OC" and "Hawaii Five-O," Reeser is estimated to be worth millions of dollars (she's also one of the Hallmark stars who make the most money). With Reeser being the bigger celebrity of the former couple — Warren last acted in a web series called "The Bannen Way" in 2010 — she stood to lose a pretty penny in the divorce. Luckily, the Hallmark star managed to protect her funds by making this bold move — she put the couple's lavish mansion up for sale days after filing for divorce.