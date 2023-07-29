How Hallmark's Autumn Reeser Found Her True Self After Her Divorce

Divorce is a tough time in anyone's life, but it's also a new beginning. For one Hallmark Channel star, though, this new beginning has been a breath of fresh air. Hallmark's Autumn Reeser learned a lot about herself after her divorce, and these days, she's feeling more like herself than ever.

While many of us know her best from her many rom-com roles, Autumn Reeser played plenty of other parts before becoming a Hallmark star. As a result, Reeser feels like spending her young adult life in the spotlight altered how she viewed herself. Reeser appeared on the "Some Kind of Mystic" podcast, and she talked with host, Jessie Herman, about how her early start in show business may have stunted her development in some ways. The 42-year-old took on her first film role way back in 2000 in the sci-fi movie, "Into the Void." "The challenging part about being in the public eye is so many opinions," Reeser explained. "And because I started young, so many opinions from a young age before I was established in myself."

Reeser split from husband, Jesse Warren, back in 2014 after five years of marriage and welcoming two sons into the world. While the end of the marriage, for which the pair cited "irreconcilable differences," was certainly not something that they'd hoped for, Reeser has flourished since the split, and she said she's learned how to be herself in ways she hadn't before.