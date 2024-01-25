How Meghan McCain's Opinion On Kamala Harris Has Changed Over The Years

Kamala Harris, Vice President under President Joe Biden, and Meghan McCain, political commentator, writer, and daughter of the late Senator John McCain, are two household names where it comes to women involved in American politics. And while the two have always been on opposite sides of the aisle, with Harris being a Democrat and McCain a Republican, it hasn't always meant that there was animosity between them.

In fact, back in 2019, Meghan McCain was singing the praises of Kamala Harris with utmost sincerity. When asked who she thought should become the first woman president, McCain at first suggested she liked former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley for the job, but then immediately went on to tell the hosts of "Watch What Happens Live" that she thought Kamala Harris could also make history that way, saying that Kamala had recently appeared on "The View," where McCain had the opportunity to speak with her. McCain admitted she had not expected to be so "impressed" with Harris, but said that she appreciated how Kamala was able to make her points without "demonizing" Republicans or people who vote for them.

Over time, however, McCain's opinion of Harris has changed drastically, and certainly not for the better.