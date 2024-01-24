What To Know About Jenna Dewan And Steve Kazee's Relationship

Actors Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum were separated in 2018 and officially divorced the year after. Following their split, they have both moved on to new loves. Dewan and her fiancé Steve Kazee met many years before People confirmed their relationship in October 2018, and during a 2021 interview with The Knot, Dewan explained her and Kazee's magical first meeting.

In 2012, Dewan and her mother saw the Broadway show "Once," and Kazee was the star. Dewan told the outlet, "We cried our eyes out and fell in love with the show — in particular, the lead actor, Steve Kazee. We thought he was just so talented." Her mother gushed about how great he was, so they went to the stage door to meet with Kazee after the show.

"I was pushing her forward to say hi, and Steve and I just had one of those eye-catching moments," Dewan said. "It was very quick, but it struck us both. It was a moment." She and her mother complimented Kazee for his performance and they went their separate ways. Dewan remembered that meeting. A few years after then when they both happened to be single, Kazee messaged Dewan, wondering if she remembered him. "And I was floored," Dewan said. "Of course I remembered him. And that moment in 2012. And it was just kind of fate — it was totally meant to be."