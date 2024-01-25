How Natasha Lyonne Dealt With Her Fred Armisen Breakup

Everyone handles a relationship falling apart differently. Some people turn to yoga to get over a breakup, and others — like actor, director, and writer Natasha Lyonne — enter a new "era" of life. According to Glamour, Lyonne and Fred Armisen started dating sometime after their mutual friend Maya Rudolph connected them. Armisen and Lyonne's relationship was confirmed in 2014, when an insider that spotted them at a Netflix event said they, "shared kisses and were very cozy together" (via People).

DailyMail.com shared photos in 2021 of Lyonne with an unidentified man, sparking speculation she and Armisen were through. Lyonne confirmed their split to The Hollywood Reporter in April 2022. She said, "I honestly think we broke up because I wanted a swimming pool. We love each other just about as much as two people can love each other and we're still talking all the time, but Freddy doesn't like a swimming pool." (Lyonne did achieve her goal of having a pool post-breakup.) Shortly after telling the world she and Armisen called it quits, Lyonne told Entertainment Weekly she was in a "divorced dad era."

"I live a pretty no-dependence lifestyle, and I like it that way," the "Russian Doll" actor said. "I just want to do my workaholism and have my weekend — and have some yacht rock and weird parties." Lyonne also mentioned how she doesn't understand people wasting their lives "worrying about the dumbest s*** ever," so it seems that she wasn't too brokenhearted by the breakup.