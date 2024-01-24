What Led To Jennifer Hudson And David Otunga's Broken Engagement?

Jennifer Hudson's looks may have changed over the years, but she's still every inch a superstar. Audiences first fell in love with the singer-actress during her stint on Season 3 of "American Idol." Eliminated much earlier in the competition than many felt she deserved, Hudson went on to prove voters wrong with a successful recording career, numerous acting roles on stage and screen, and TV stardom (including a coaching gig on "The Voice" and her own popular daytime talk show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show"). For her efforts, she has become one of the few elite performers to claim the coveted EGOT honors: She has a Daytime Emmy, two Grammy Awards, an Oscar for "Dreamgirls," and a Tony Award for producing "A Strange Loop."

Hudson's romantic life has been less successful. Her most serious relationship to date was also the most disastrous. In 2007, a mutual friend introduced her to David Otunga, a lawyer, former pro wrestler, and actor who had just appeared on "I Love New York 2." Thus began a spark that quickly ignited, and Otunga proposed to Hudson on her September 2008 birthday, just a few months after they had met. Yet year after year passed without a wedding band added to the impressive diamond ring. The couple didn't wait to start a family; they welcomed their only child together, David Daniel Otunga Jr., nearly a year after the engagement.

Then in 2017, Hudson and Otunga announced they were parting ways after a decade together. The split was surprising enough, but the circumstances were more shocking still.