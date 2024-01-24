How Drew Barrymore & Will Kopelman Co-Parent Without Making His New Wife Uncomfortable

Let's add "co-parenting" to the list of skills Drew Barrymore totally kicks butt at. While the real reason Drew Barrymore and her ex Wil Kopelman got divorced appears to be irreconcilable differences, the exes seem to work together great when it comes to co-parenting their two daughters, Olive and Frankie. And it's not just Barrymore and Kopelman helping to parent the girls. After divorcing from Barrymore in 2016, Kopelman married Allie Michler, the fashion development director at Vogue, in August 2021.

Being actively involved with your ex-husband's new wife sounds like it could get potentially awkward, but Barrymore and her family are getting the hang of it. The famous star has gone so far as to praise her ex-husband's new wife and appears to get along well with her. While visiting the podcast "Armchair Expert" with Dax Shepard, Barrymore said she felt as though she won the lottery when her ex married Michler. The "Charlie's Angels" star even took her daughters trick-or-treating with their father and their stepmother.

No drama, no fighting, just love for the children involved. How does Barrymore get the task done? According to her, making co-parenting work is all about respecting the parties involved, and that includes the new spouse.