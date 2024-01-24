How Drew Barrymore & Will Kopelman Co-Parent Without Making His New Wife Uncomfortable
Let's add "co-parenting" to the list of skills Drew Barrymore totally kicks butt at. While the real reason Drew Barrymore and her ex Wil Kopelman got divorced appears to be irreconcilable differences, the exes seem to work together great when it comes to co-parenting their two daughters, Olive and Frankie. And it's not just Barrymore and Kopelman helping to parent the girls. After divorcing from Barrymore in 2016, Kopelman married Allie Michler, the fashion development director at Vogue, in August 2021.
Being actively involved with your ex-husband's new wife sounds like it could get potentially awkward, but Barrymore and her family are getting the hang of it. The famous star has gone so far as to praise her ex-husband's new wife and appears to get along well with her. While visiting the podcast "Armchair Expert" with Dax Shepard, Barrymore said she felt as though she won the lottery when her ex married Michler. The "Charlie's Angels" star even took her daughters trick-or-treating with their father and their stepmother.
No drama, no fighting, just love for the children involved. How does Barrymore get the task done? According to her, making co-parenting work is all about respecting the parties involved, and that includes the new spouse.
They set boundaries with each other
Co-parenting with an ex-spouse who has remarried sounds like a nightmarish ordeal, but Drew Barrymore says that it doesn't have to be so bad. The charming TV host and legendary actress has made it clear that she's working through that exact scenario in her own life, and it couldn't be going any better for her. During an episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," Barrymore spoke with actress Kate Hudson about her co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband Will Kopelman. Even though he's remarried and his wife Allie Michler has been introduced to the mix, the situation has helped their relationships flourish, Barrymore stated. "[A]lthough we might not be married anymore, and he's even married with his beautiful new wife Allie, our wonderful stepmother, we're in a daily engagement and our relationship has never been better," the "50 First Dates" star declared.
As to how Barrymore maintains a friendly relationship with her ex and his new wife, she said that valuing and embracing your past relationship with your past flame is key. The TV host did have one warning for other parents in the same situation. She advised co-parenting parties to keep their ex's new spouse in mind during visits and to always maintain appropriate boundaries when interacting with their former partner.