Rick Harrison Speaks On Son's Sad Cause Of Death
After the devastating news broke about Adam Harrison's death on January 19, 2024, "Pawn Stars" creator Rick Harrison made a heartfelt tribute to his son on Instagram, posting a photo of the two and simply writing, "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam." Rick, along with his father Richard Harrison — known as "The Old Man" — opened the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in 1988, and by 2009 they'd turned it into a hit reality TV series. Rick, along with his other son, Corey Harrison, and their family friend Austin Lee "Chumlee" Russell, help determine whether a customer's antique is valuable or not, or if it has any historic significance.
Although Adam was known to have worked in the shop, he was never a part of the show and had not been seen for a while leading up to his death either. On January 22, 2024, Rick substantiated the cause of Adam's death in a statement to the New York Post, stating, "Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose." Many fans and followers responded to his initial Instagram post not only with heartfelt condolences but also a collective commiseration about the ongoing drugs crisis in the U.S. One understanding commenter responded, "I am so sorry for your loss Rick. Too many of our children are taken by the disease of addiction."
Adam was only 39 at the time of his death in Las Vegas. He's survived by his brothers Corey and Adam Harrison, half-sisters Sarina, Ciana, and Marissa Harrison, half-brother Jake Harrison, Rick, and his mother, Kim Harrison.
He called for more awareness of the fentanyl issue
The mastermind behind the hit History Channel reality show "Pawn Stars," Rick Harrison, further explained to the New York Post that awareness of the ongoing fentanyl issue must be spread throughout the nation. Feeling inexplicable loss over his son, Adam Harrison's death, Rick opined that the prevalence of the deadly drug is becoming an increasingly pressing problem that cannot be ignored, asserting, "We must do better."
On January 23, 2024, Rick posted a couple of pics of him at a younger age — and a full head of hair — with a very young Adam. The first featured Adam sitting on his father's shoulders as they walked down a long flight of outdoor stairs, and the second was a cozy shot of the two of them snoozing on a couch. His caption was simply: "Amazing memories." Thousands of fans sent their love to Rick, alongside lending their support.
As one wrote, "Heart broken for you good sir. Huge fan. Stay strong." Sadly, many of Rick's followers knew or were related to a young person who'd also died from addiction. "Pawn Stars" is a worldwide mega-hit, as evidenced by the fact that so many responses were from countries like Portugal, Mexico, Spain, and more. As one viewer from overseas lovingly wrote, "Sorry about all this Rick, you didn't deserve it, you and your TV programme will always be legendary."
Adam's death won't affect production on Pawn Stars
Social media was abuzz with an outpouring of prayers and condolences in the wake of the tragic death of Adam Harrison. A fan of "Pawn Stars" shared a photo of Adam on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "Rest in peace, Adam Harrison." And, as word has spread, fans have begun to wonder if Adam's tragic passing would have any impact on the series going forward.
Laura Herlovich, a representative for Rick Harrison, clarified to the New York Post on January 23: "Filming begins in February (previously scheduled and moving forward) on new episodes and Adam's death will in no way impact Rick's involvement with the show." She reiterated that Adam had not been involved in the production of "Pawn Stars," and further remarked that she didn't foresee it having any effect on the upcoming season.
The show has a spin-off entitled "Pawn Stars Do America," in which Rick, Corey Harrison, and Chumlee Russell travel across America uncovering even more spectacular treasures. A History Channel spokesperson explained to the Post exactly why Adam's death would not affect it either, noting, "We have new episodes of 'Pawn Stars Do America' beginning to air on Wednesday, Feb. 21. We wrapped filming on the episodes last year — so no changes."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).