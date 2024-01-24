Rick Harrison Speaks On Son's Sad Cause Of Death

After the devastating news broke about Adam Harrison's death on January 19, 2024, "Pawn Stars" creator Rick Harrison made a heartfelt tribute to his son on Instagram, posting a photo of the two and simply writing, "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam." Rick, along with his father Richard Harrison — known as "The Old Man" — opened the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in 1988, and by 2009 they'd turned it into a hit reality TV series. Rick, along with his other son, Corey Harrison, and their family friend Austin Lee "Chumlee" Russell, help determine whether a customer's antique is valuable or not, or if it has any historic significance.

Although Adam was known to have worked in the shop, he was never a part of the show and had not been seen for a while leading up to his death either. On January 22, 2024, Rick substantiated the cause of Adam's death in a statement to the New York Post, stating, "Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose." Many fans and followers responded to his initial Instagram post not only with heartfelt condolences but also a collective commiseration about the ongoing drugs crisis in the U.S. One understanding commenter responded, "I am so sorry for your loss Rick. Too many of our children are taken by the disease of addiction."

Adam was only 39 at the time of his death in Las Vegas. He's survived by his brothers Corey and Adam Harrison, half-sisters Sarina, Ciana, and Marissa Harrison, half-brother Jake Harrison, Rick, and his mother, Kim Harrison.