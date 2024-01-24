What Brad Pitt Has Said About His Distant Cousin Barack Obama

While it isn't uncommon for Hollywood stars to publicly back political candidates they believe in, when actor Brad Pitt shared his thoughts on Barack Obama during the years of his presidency, he wasn't just talking about a politician; he was talking about his cousin. Pitt and Obama are in fact ninth cousins on Obama's mother's side, as shown in a family tree published in The Guardian.

Back in 2009, early in President Obama's first term in The White House and just a few short years after Hurricane Katrina laid waste to New Orleans, Pitt visited Obama to discuss the movie star's plans for helping to revive and rebuild the great southern city. Later that same year, Pitt and his then-wife Angelina Jolie were photographed in The Oval Office when the Hollywood couple were in D.C. to screen Jolie's film about Bosnian war crimes. They met with the then-president on this trip to discuss Jolie's work on preventing large-scale wartime atrocities and violence against women.

While it already seemed, based on these visits at the time, that Pitt thought highly of Obama, the actor became an outspoken supporter of his politician cousin a few years later when Obama was running for his second term.