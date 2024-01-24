Meet The Men Fox News' Laura Ingraham Almost Married

It appears that Laura Ingraham didn't entirely take Dinesh D'Souza's advice of staying true to herself and to her principles, because she went on to date two democrats. She sparked dating rumors with democratic senate member Robert Torricelli around 1999, but neither has publicly commented on their supposed romance. She also got into a short-lived relationship with liberal commentator Keith Olbermann around the same time.

Though the two have remained tight-lipped about the start of their romance, Olbermann told The New Yorker that it actually didn't end due to their vastly different political opinions. However, he admitted that he saw red flags from the start. Ingraham and Olbermann also don't appear to be on good terms. After the sports commentator made a controversial statement about the United States' activities during the Iraq war, he received criticisms from several conservatives, including Ingraham, who said that she didn't recognize the man he had become.

When a clip of a confused Ingraham arguing with author Raymond Arroyo went viral, Olbermann weighed in on the issue through X, formerly known as Twitter. "JESUS. IT'S A BIT. For God's sake, trust me on this," Olbermann wrote. "I dated her. I went through three evenings of this kind of humor, some of it far more agonizingly long than this. She thinks she's funny, and funny in this way." He also quipped Ingraham couldn't do anything as well as lying, and also reasoned that she was cruel but smart. Even her brother, whom Ingraham has a messy relationship with, shares the same sentiments as Olbermann regarding Laura's meanness.