Details About Laura Ingraham's Messy Relationship With Her Brother

Even though Laura Ingraham has wavered on whether she'd support Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, she's still a conservative firebrand regardless. Laura's built a career at Fox News that has involved her using her show, "The Ingraham Angle," to voice strong opinions on various culture war issues and repeat far-right talking points, including conspiracy theories, like the "great replacement" theory that Democrats are trying to replace white people with people of color, specifically immigrants, in the U.S.

The TV star has also frequently promoted the idea that the 2020 presidential election was stolen — an ongoing talking point of Trump himself, who has even called for a total do-over.. Laura was named in the defamation lawsuit against Fox News filed by Dominion Voting Systems. Fox ultimately settled for $787.5 million to avoid a trial, but Laura didn't address the settlement on her show and her rhetoric remains as strong and unyielding as ever. She's even spoken derogatorily about members of the LGBTQ+ community on both "The Ingraham Angle" and her podcast.

All of this is to say that Laura clearly supports or at least publicly promotes several aggressive far-right positions and has for some time now, which puts her in direct conflict with her brother, Curtis Ingraham. And Curtis, who is gay, has frequently, publicly, and unapologetically called out his sister for years. Plenty of siblings disagree, but the Ingrahams seem to be on a whole other level with their disdain for each other.