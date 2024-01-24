Inside Hallmark Star Pascale Hutton's Relationship With Husband Danny Dorosh

Pascale Hutton is best known for her role as Rosemary LeVeaux Coulter on the Hallmark Channel's "When Calls the Heart." Hutton has appeared in a number of Hallmark's films as well, including "Fourth Down and Love," "You Had Me at Aloha," and "My One and Only." While Hutton has a close working relationship with her onscreen husband, Kavan Smith, who plays Leland Coulter on "WCTH," in real life, she's married to Danny Dorosh.

Hutton and Dorosh's romance began quickly. Even on their first date, Dorosh was said to have told her that he saw marriage in their future. The couple had a love of acting as common ground in their relationship. Hutton's acting career goes back to 2003, with her first role in the TV movie "Hollywood Wives: The New Generation." Coincidently, she began working on this production right around the same time she experienced another big milestone in life: her 2002 wedding to Dorosh. For a few years after they got married, Dorosh was also a TV actor, and he appeared in the 2004 TV movie "It Must Be Love" as well as an episode of "The 4400."

Hutton and Dorosh have two sons together, and Hutton has explained that his support is key to caring for their kids when she is working. "My husband is the most incredible man in the world, and my boys just love him to death. They think he is the best person who has ever walked the earth," Hutton informed My Devotional Thoughts in 2017.