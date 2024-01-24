HGTV's Jonathan Knight Totally Regrets Buying His First Home

Jonathan Knight, host of "Farmhouse Fixer," knows a thing or two about renovating old houses. According to HGTV, Knight has restored over 200 homes, many of them historic, paying special attention to their centuries-old craftsmanship. It seems as though he was destined to be an HGTV star. The former boyband member agrees, explaining, "Restoring the American farmhouse is not just a hobby for me — it's my passion, my obsession and I've been doing it for more than 25 years."

According to his timeline, Knight's renovation projects would have started around the time he said farewell to his bandmates and fellow "New Kids on the Block" stars, his brother Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood. His interest in renovations makes sense because Knight's first home was far from a newly built mansion. Instead, he detailed to The New York Times how, after NKOTB rose to popularity, he spent a small fortune on a circa 1900s Georgian-style home.

The residence in North Shore, Massachusetts probably wasn't a fixer-upper, but it still needed furnishings. However, duty called in the form of a performance tour, leaving Knight's siblings and mother to outfit his new abode. "I came home and was, like, 'What is going on?'" the HGTV star recalled of his mother's tastes. Her choices were well-suited to the house's style, which usually features luxurious finishes, patterned floors, and lots of detailed craftsmanship. However, floral couches, lots of frills, and ostentatious rugs were apparently not what a teenage megastar had in mind.