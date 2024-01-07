Jonathan Knight Was Destined For HGTV Stardom Long Before Boyband Fame

Power tools and sawdust aren't typically the first things we think of when we hear the term "boy band," but New Kids on the Block alum Jonathan Knight is living proof that anything's possible. The former boy band star is now the star of his own HGTV series, "Farmhouse Fixer," which follows Knight as he renovates New England farmhouses that are hundreds of years old.

And while the leap from pop heartthrob to general contractor might not seem the likeliest, it turns out that music isn't the only thing that runs in the Knight family. Knight spoke to HGTV about his family's long line of handymen, including his father, who worked as a contractor. Knight often accompanied his dad to job sites as a teen, and although he used to hate it in typical teen fashion, he quickly grew to love his family's trade.

Where did Knight's dad and his siblings (who are also home repairmen) learn to be so proficient with a power tool? Their dad, of course. The NKOTB alum said his grandfather was also a carpenter who built a summer cottage in Canada for the Knight family.