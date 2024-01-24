Who Is The Actor Who Plays Karen In The Mean Girls Reboot?

Avantika was always destined to be a performer — she started dancing at 5 years old. "I was always drawn towards the creative arts and, especially, the expressional aspects of dancing," she told Unclear. When she was 10 years old, she competed in a dance reality show that was held in Mumbai, India. It was actually Avantika's dance career that led her to the acting world. "After experiencing the hub of Bollywood, I fell in love with the film industry," she told the publication.

Avantika booked a role in a Telugu-language film titled "Brahmotsavam" after her mom responded to a Facebook casting call. Her family moved from California, where Avantika was born, to India to support her career. While Avantika admits leaving the United States was an adjustment, she is grateful she took that leap of faith. Avantika credits her parents' unwavering support for her success.

"Anything I wanted to do, my mom was like, 'Try it, do it, but if you decide to stay in it, you must be the best at it,'" Avantika told Marie Claire. "She didn't really put a lot of pressure on me for school, but, say if I wanted to pursue horse riding — which I did temporarily — she was like, 'You must be incredible at it. You must excel.'" Ultimately, Avantika appreciated this ethos. "I think it's nice to be pushed in things that you like to do," the actor added.