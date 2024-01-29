Sofia Coppola's Daughter Grew Up To Be Her Twin

In the film world, Sofia Coppola reigns supreme as the undisputed queen of all things girlhood. As a director, her films have offered rare glimpses into teenage girls' perspectives time and time again. In "The Virgin Suicides," she explored the inner lives of five teen sisters. In "Marie Antoinette," she gave audiences a new take on the doomed teenage queen of France. In 2023's "Priscilla," she reexamined the story of Elvis through the eyes of his wife, Priscilla. No one knows teenage girls better than Coppola — except, perhaps, her eldest daughter, Romy Mars.

Mars was born in 2006 in Paris after her parents met on the set of her mother's first film. She was raised surrounded by her mother's projects. Although she has led a relatively quiet, private life so far, in 2023, Mars went viral after posting a cooking video on TikTok, explaining that her mother grounded her for "trying to charter a helicopter." Fans were quick to point out that Mars not only acted like a Coppola heroine, but that her video was, in a way, a Coppola-esque short film. Although Coppola once confessed that her daughters are wholly uninterested in her work, it seems that Mars may have more in common with her mother than either of them thought.