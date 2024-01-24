When Calls The Heart Season 11 Is Almost Here (& Lucas Fans Are Already Seeing Red)
Hearties, get out your calendars! Season 11 of Hallmark's hit show "When Calls The Heart" will debut on April 7, 2024. Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth Thatcher, shared a Season 11 promo poster on Instagram, and it's left some Lucas fans livid — the poster features Krakow as Thatcher lovingly looking at Kevin McGarry as Mountie Nathan Grant with the tagline, "The heart of something new."
People went off in the comments. "The fact that Elizabeth choose [sic] Lucas, but we never got a poster of just the 2 of them and they were actually engaged?? Now we get one of just her and Nathan right after she just ended things with Lucas?? This is major salt in the wound to us Lucas fans who are still trying to recover from the finale," wrote one fan.
Others were equally as upset: "Hard launch = a HARD PASS for me .... If it was only about the break up I might have been able to stomach it, but to up and change these characters behavior .... And have Elizabeth change men like she changes her dresses." Some fans sound like they were done with the show altogether over this: "if you were going to take 2 years for her to decide and she chooses Lucas and then she switches to Nathan [...] I'm done." While another is taking drastic steps, "I will never watch this show again. I will give away my cookbooks, my cup, my sweather [sic] and my cd collection."
Erin Krakow knew some fans wouldn't like Elizabeth's romantic choices
As a quick refresher for the love triangle between Elizabeth, Lucas, and Nathan, she and Lucas got engaged in the Season 9 finale, but as he got involved in politics and their lives started going separate ways, Elizabeth broke up with him in Season 10. The Season 10 finale ended on a cliffhanger with Lucas in some kind of trouble and Elizabeth and Nathan potentially about to reveal their feelings for each other.
As upset as Lucas fans are, other Hearties are stoked to see Elizabeth and Nathan getting together. "Wait, what?! I'm gonna start watching again! I quit watching when she chose Lucas, but this poster changes everything," wrote one fan. They'll have some catching up to do — Elizabeth chose Lucas back at the end of Season 8. Erin Krakow talked with ET about the development of a relationship between Elizabeth and Nathan for Season 11, and it sounds like she realized there would be some pushback: "I think it's a really good authentic, challenging, emotional story. And it may be tough on some of our fans, but what I really appreciate about it is it's a story of two people who still have a very deep love for one another."
If nothing else, hopefully Lucas fans are happy that his character is still in this season? We appreciate that he isn't being written off, even though he's no longer with Elizabeth.