When Calls The Heart Season 11 Is Almost Here (& Lucas Fans Are Already Seeing Red)

Hearties, get out your calendars! Season 11 of Hallmark's hit show "When Calls The Heart" will debut on April 7, 2024. Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth Thatcher, shared a Season 11 promo poster on Instagram, and it's left some Lucas fans livid — the poster features Krakow as Thatcher lovingly looking at Kevin McGarry as Mountie Nathan Grant with the tagline, "The heart of something new."

People went off in the comments. "The fact that Elizabeth choose [sic] Lucas, but we never got a poster of just the 2 of them and they were actually engaged?? Now we get one of just her and Nathan right after she just ended things with Lucas?? This is major salt in the wound to us Lucas fans who are still trying to recover from the finale," wrote one fan.

Others were equally as upset: "Hard launch = a HARD PASS for me .... If it was only about the break up I might have been able to stomach it, but to up and change these characters behavior .... And have Elizabeth change men like she changes her dresses." Some fans sound like they were done with the show altogether over this: "if you were going to take 2 years for her to decide and she chooses Lucas and then she switches to Nathan [...] I'm done." While another is taking drastic steps, "I will never watch this show again. I will give away my cookbooks, my cup, my sweather [sic] and my cd collection."