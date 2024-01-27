All The Signs That Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes' Relationship Will Never Last

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been sticking together since their January 2023 termination. The move came after their affair, which was ignited in the workplace, was unveiled. The "GMA3" co-anchors were both married, with Robach having been with actor Andrew Shue for 13 years. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig Holmes wed in 2010, settling their divorce in October 2023 only after his relationship with Robach was exposed. With Robach and Holmes now both legally single, they've been free to see one another publicly, and since launching their podcast, "Amy and T.J.," the couple has shared several pieces of inside information about their lives together, which may point to a breakup soon.

Robach may have chosen love over her longtime journalism career in a sense, but that doesn't mean she is free of regret. During the most recent January 2024 episode of "Amy and T.J.," Robach tearfully confessed, "I really want to be able to do what I love, and I want to be able to do it with you, and that's more the pressure I feel" (via Gossip Herald). Unfortunately for them, this isn't the only sign that their love bubble is soon to burst.