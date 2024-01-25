What Is Barron Trump's Relationship With His Nieces And Nephews Like?

Barron Trump is the youngest of Donald Trump's five children and the only child of Melania Trump. Barron is closer in age to some of his nieces and nephews than he is to his half-siblings. The closest, in fact, is Tiffany Trump, who is 13 years Barron's senior. Barron has a total of ten nieces and nephews — not many 17-year-olds can say that! While Barron has notably been kept out of the public eye, he's grown up as the son of a reality TV star, real estate tycoon, and president, so we still have managed to garner a few tidbits of info about him as an uncle.

Barron and Melania moved into the White House in June 2017. Barron was 11 at the time and while he was there, the youngest Trump got to enjoy spending some quality time with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's three children. In an interview with "Fox and Friends," Ivanka discussed how her kids liked to play with Barron, particularly her oldest Arabella, who is five years younger than him.

"Hearing their laughter chasing after Barron or poor Joseph, his tears because Barron and Arabella don't wait for him and he's three and a half," Ivanka gushed (via Hello! magazine). "They'll send him on random chases and distract him and send him off in different directions. They traumatize Joseph a little bit." Sounds like when it comes to Barron and his niece and nephews, they share more of a sibling relationship.