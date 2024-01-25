All The Men Lauren Sanchez Dated Before Finding Love With Billionaire Jeff Bezos

Even though Lauren Sánchez was launched into new layers of stardom after finding love with billionaire and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, she had previously been romantically linked to several influential men with prominent careers. From professional athletes to sports anchors, Sánchez seems to have had a penchant for the sports industry despite ultimately going for the world's wealthiest tech magnate.

Sánchez and Bezos stirred up romance rumors while Bezos was still married to his ex-wife of 25 years, Mackenzie Scott. Sánchez was also married at the time, to Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell. According to the New York Post, Sánchez and Bezos were in a relationship for an undisclosed amount of time before their respective divorces in 2019. However, they only went public with their romance after officially announcing splits from Scott and Whitesell.

Barry Diller, a close friend of the couple, described Sánchez as a beacon of light in Bezos' life, telling Vogue, "They're very in love with each other — they're demonstrably in love." Notably, Bezos popped the question in 2023, taking his relationship with Sánchez to another level. As she eagerly anticipates becoming Mrs. Bezos, Sánchez's noteworthy dating history continues to capture the public's attention. Here's all we know about her past romances with notable figures.