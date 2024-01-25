Harry & Meghan's Trip To Jamaica Sends Bold Message To Royal Family

Every little thing is far from all right in Buckingham Palace. While Catherine, Princess of Wales, recovers from abdominal surgery and King Charles III recuperates from a prostate procedure, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are once again fanning the flames of dissension.

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the premiere of the film "Bob Marley: One Love," a biopic based on the life of the Jamaican musician. Their very public outing sparked questions about their concern for their relatives, but it was the location of the event that really put a cherry (bomb) on top of the situation: the movie premiere was held in Marley's home country, specifically in Kingston, Jamaica.

There were other big names at the premiere, including Prime Minister Andrew Holness — the same Jamaican leader who met with Prince William and Kate Middleton when they visited the country in March 2022. While both couples' presence in Jamaica caused a stir, one was accidental, and one appears to be a bold move in the royal chess game. "Under normal circumstances there would be nothing wrong with them going to a film premiere," Phil Dampier, royal commentator, explained to the Daily Mail. "But at a time when his father is going under the knife and Jamaica is making noises about ditching the monarchy, this is rather insensitive."