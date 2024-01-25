Amy Robach Faced Major Consequences Because Of Her Affair With TJ Holmes

The Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes scandal rocked daytime television when it was discovered that the "GMA3" co-anchors were involved in a workplace affair. Their relationship was unveiled to the public in November 2022, and by January 2023, ABC had parted ways with the hosts. Since then, Holmes divorced his wife, Marilee Fiebig, while Robach has also split from her husband, Andrew Shue. Unfortunately, it seems that Robach has lost much more than her previous spouse because of her affair with Holmes.

Both have been vocal about the consequences that have stemmed from having an intimate relationship with a co-worker. Holmes admitted in January 2024 that he lost friendships once his affair came to light, sharing on the couple's "Amy & T.J." podcast, "There are some friendships I lost in 2023 that will never come back. And I need to deal with that" (via Complex). Robach hasn't discussed those who departed post-affair, but she recognizes the voids created by the controversy.