How Amy Robach's Ex Andrew Shue Really Feels About Their Divorce

Andrew Shue was hit a hard blow when his wife Amy Robach was caught in a months-long affair with her "GMA3" co-host TJ Holmes in November 2022. The "Melrose Place" star had been married to Robach for 12 years at the time of their public split. They tied the knot in 2010 after one year of dating, but by 2015, the pair was opening up to People about the hard time they experienced in their marriage while Robach was being treated for breast cancer. The television reporter shared how they learned to co-exist together after she endured a bilateral mastectomy and multiple rounds of chemotherapy. "We knew that if we could just get back to what our connection was about and just be honest about the fears, then we could get through it," Shue said.

One year before they reportedly separated in August 2022, Robach and Shue released a children's book inspired by their blended family of "ShueBachians" called "Better Together." They attended the ADAPT Leadership Awards at Cipriani in New York City in March 2022 where they received the highest honor. But it wasn't until Robach was caught on a romantic vacation with Holmes that reports revealed the divorce she and Shue were nearly done finalizing. Sources told Page Six the couple "constantly had problems over the years and finally broke up." Shue noticeably wiped his Instagram clean of Robach, hinting at how hard the actor might've been taking the divorce and how quickly his wife moved on.