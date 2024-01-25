How Jim Parsons Compares To Bing Bang Theory's Sheldon Cooper In Real Life

Sheldon Cooper on the beloved sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" was chock full of eccentricities, and although there were elements of him that were hard to relate to because of his great intelligence, many viewers could relate to his myriad of idiosyncrasies. His fear of germs, his hypochondria, his need for closure (like finishing a game, book, or show), his love for niche things like comic books and science fiction, as well as his social awkwardness were all things that many fans could identify with.

The show revolved around a group of academics who were all highly intelligent: Sheldon, Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar). Sheldon and Leonard lived in the same apartment building as the beautiful Penny (Kaley Cuoco), whose looks initially intimidated them. Along the way, Leonard and Penny became an item, Howard hooked up with Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch), and Sheldon eventually married his equally nerdy sweetheart, Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik).

Parsons became the breakout star as the audience loved Sheldon's antics despite his rather large ego and often insensitivity to others. Obviously, Sheldon is a character that Parsons brought to life, but the two are not quite as vastly different as one would imagine.