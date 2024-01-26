Kylie Kelce Wanted Jason To Make A Good First Impression On Taylor Swift (& It Worked)
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been in a high-profile relationship for months, which has involved getting to know each other and their friends and family. While Swift had met Travis's parents, until the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills playoff game, she hadn't met his brother and sister-in-law Jason and Kylie Kelce. Kylie was determined that she and Jason would make a good impression on the superstar singer. It sounds like they did, though perhaps not in the way that anyone would have imagined.
In case you missed it, Jason stole the spotlight at the Chiefs game by ripping his shirt off and roaring in celebration at Travis's second-quarter touchdown. He followed it by jumping out of the private suite, chugging a beer, and then jumping back in. On Jason and Travis's podcast "New Heights," Travis noted how much he wished he could have seen more of Kylie's reaction to the moment, and Jason explained that Kylie already knew about his plans to strip down and jump into the stands when they got to the suite. To which she apparently said, "Jason, don't you dare." Jason added, "She was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor." If best behavior means memorable, he certainly accomplished that!
Taylor Swift loved Jason Kelce, antics included
Kylie Kelce was surely relieved to hear what Taylor Swift really thought of Jason Kelce's gameday antics — "Tay said she absolutely loved you," Travis Kelce told his brother on "New Heights." Swift even "liked" the Instagram reel in which the brothers talked about Jason's behavior at the Chiefs-Bills game, so it sounds like she's definitely on board. They seem to be a fun-loving crew, and we're glad that Swift finally got to meet Kylie and Jason.
The brothers joked about how Jason's first impressions are intentionally bad, so it's only up from there. Jason mentioned this shouldn't have surprised his wife: "Kylie when I met you, the first day I met you, I was black-out drunk and fell asleep at the bar." They'd met for the first time after a Philadelphia Eagles holiday party where Jason had apparently enjoyed quite a few drinks and had to get carried home.
Instagram commenters seemed to love just about everything and everyone in the saga of Jason's shirtless shenanigans. Even Kylie chimed in on the reel using Jason's words against him: "'I'm not asking for permission, I'm doing this.' — the exact quote I will say when I'm grabbing the keys to go get a cat." We can't wait for the next Kansas City Chiefs game. Hopefully, we get another dose of Kelce and Swift's hilarity, and Kylie gets her cat!