Kylie Kelce Wanted Jason To Make A Good First Impression On Taylor Swift (& It Worked)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been in a high-profile relationship for months, which has involved getting to know each other and their friends and family. While Swift had met Travis's parents, until the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills playoff game, she hadn't met his brother and sister-in-law Jason and Kylie Kelce. Kylie was determined that she and Jason would make a good impression on the superstar singer. It sounds like they did, though perhaps not in the way that anyone would have imagined.

In case you missed it, Jason stole the spotlight at the Chiefs game by ripping his shirt off and roaring in celebration at Travis's second-quarter touchdown. He followed it by jumping out of the private suite, chugging a beer, and then jumping back in. On Jason and Travis's podcast "New Heights," Travis noted how much he wished he could have seen more of Kylie's reaction to the moment, and Jason explained that Kylie already knew about his plans to strip down and jump into the stands when they got to the suite. To which she apparently said, "Jason, don't you dare." Jason added, "She was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor." If best behavior means memorable, he certainly accomplished that!