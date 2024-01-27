Bailee Madison's Complete Relationship History

"Forever In Your Mind" singer Emery Kelly was Bailee Madison's first relationship in the public eye.The pair confirmed that they were dating in August 2015, when Madison posted a picture of the two of them together on Instagram with the caption, "One month of smiles with him." Fans were happy for the "Good Witch" actor, but it wasn't meant to be, as the couple broke up a few months later. No reason was given for the split, but in February 2016, Madison opened up to Clover Letter (via J-14) about some issues that took place in her first relationship, presumably about Kelly.

While she didn't mention his name in this instance, the actor referred to one comment her first boyfriend had made about her. "The person who called me a prude was the first relationship I'd ever been in," Madison revealed. "I honestly didn't even know what that word meant; I had to look it up online."

Madison also discussed her relationship and the fallout from her breakup with Kelly in a 2016 interview with Teen.com (via Just Jared Jr). "I realized recently if a guy goes out and shares an opinion, he's applauded, and then when girls do it, they're over-sharing," the actor shared. She also admitted that, since this was her first public boyfriend and split, it made it even harder to get over. She learned to ignore the chatter online and focus on herself after this public breakup.