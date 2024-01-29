Here's What The Cast Of Brothers And Sisters Are Doing Today
Infidelity. Embezzlement. Illegitimate children. Cover-ups. ABC's "Brothers and Sisters" had all the ingredients of a juicy family drama, keeping viewers entertained, shocked, and glued to their screens from 2006 to 2011.
Created by Jon Robin Baitz, the show centers around the wealthy Walker family after the death of their father William and the subsequent revelation that he had been concealing a longtime mistress and illegitimate daughter for decades. His wife Nora, her brother Saul, and their five adult children are left to pick up the pieces and run the family business — all while having his mistress and child intertwined with their lives.
The star-studded cast included big names like Sally Field, Calista Flockhart, Patricia Wetting, Rob Lowe, and Ron Rifkin, as well as less-established actors who went on to become stars, like "Revenge" actress Emily VanCamp and "Bros" actor Luke Macfarlane. The show was abruptly canceled in 2011, so we've tracked down the cast of "Brothers and Sisters" to see what they've been up to since.
Sally Field wrote a memoir in 2018
Sally Field played Nora Walker, a mother of the five children who finds out her late husband had been concealing a longtime mistress and illegitimate daughter. An established actress long before "Brothers and Sisters" with films like "Steel Magnolias" and "Forrest Gump" under her belt, Field continued to act after the show wrapped up, including in her appearance as Aunt May in "The Amazing Spider-Man" films.
In 2018, she released a powerful memoir called "In Pieces." Speaking to The New York Times, Field expressed uncertainty about publishing the book. "I didn't know I had a voice," she said. However, she finds her voice through writing the book as she bravely speaks out about the sexual abuse she endured as a child at the hands of her stepfather, as well as the harassment and sexism she faced from the men in her life, both personally and professionally.
But overall, the book is a powerful ode to the women in her life and details her experience growing up in a matriarchy. "It was a kind of no-man's land," she wrote (via The New York Times). "A world filled with women who would straighten up if a man walked in, who would set aside the triviality of their own work and quickly move everything out of the way. But the men, whoever they were, never stayed long, and when the door slammed behind them, the house seemed to breathe a sigh of relief."
Calista Flockhart is focusing on her family
Besides her role as powerhouse lawyer Ally McBeal, Calista Flockhart is best known for playing the role of Kitty Walker on "Brothers and Sisters." Her character is the second eldest of the Walker siblings and experiences a lot of ups and downs: She breaks off her engagement, marries a senator, cheats on him, and gets diagnosed with cancer.
In real life, Calista Flockhart is happily married to her husband, "Indiana Jones" star Harrison Ford. The couple married in 2010 despite their 22-year age gap and raised their adopted son Liam together. After "Brothers and Sisters" ended, Flockhart took a step back from her career to put her family first. "[R]ight now I'm focusing on sixth grade, football games, and getting through homework," she told The Guardian in 2012. "I have no big plan. I'm a normal mum and yes, I'm also [a] theater junkie, but my family is my priority. That's what guides me." When her husband was involved in a helicopter crash in 2015, some media outlets reported that she never left his side.
After taking a three-year break, Flockhart returned to the screen in 2014 for series like "Robot Chicken" and "Web Therapy." She also joined the cast of "Supergirl" as Cat Grant in 2018 but left the show when production moved from LA to Vancouver because she didn't want to spend time away from her family. She returned as a special guest star in a couple of episodes.
Dave Annable starred in the spy thriller Special Ops: Lioness
David Annable played Justin, the youngest of the Walker siblings. After Justin is injured in Afghanistan, he suffers from PTSD and becomes addicted to painkillers. He gets romantically involved with Rebecca Harper, who falls pregnant but unfortunately has a miscarriage. The couple get married but divorce soon after.
Since the show ended, Annable has appeared in several TV shows, including "What/If" and "Walker." After his character was killed off on the hit show "Yellowstone," the show's creator Taylor Sheridan cast Annable in another one of his shows, the CIA drama "Special Ops: Lioness." "There might have been some version of an IOU in there, you know, [Taylor Sheridan's] feeling bad. But I think I'm the right guy for the part," Annable told Deadline. "And you know, Taylor has really proven over and over again that he knows what he's doing when he puts the crew and cast together. I'm over the moon. I'm so grateful."
Annable plays Neil, an oncologist who is married to Zoe Saldana's character, a CIA agent. He stays at home to care for their children while his wife is away on secret missions. "This marriage to Zoe's character is really interesting because she really can't talk about her work and what she's going through," Annable said. "In response, I think Neil has a hard time opening up about his work, and it really is this lack of communication that becomes troubling."
Emily VanCamp married her Revenge co-star Josh Bowman
In Season 1 of "Brothers and Sisters," we were introduced to Emily VanCamp as Rebecca Harper, the illegitimate daughter of William Walker. In a shocking plot twist, it turned out that she isn't William's daughter, and she began dating the man she thought was her half-brother — Justin Walker. VanCamp went on to star in the thriller series "Revenge" alongside love interest Josh Bowman. In 2012, the two began dating in real life, and in May 2017, the actress announced their engagement on Instagram. Gushing about the proposal to Entertainment Tonight, VanCamp said, "He did good. ... It was in a forest. We were in nature on a hike kind of doing what we do. It was very, sort of — us. So yeah, it was great, beautiful."
The couple tied the knot on December 15, 2018, on Harbour Island in the Bahamas. VanCamp shared snaps of the day on Instagram, writing, "Thank you to all of our friends and family who made their way to celebrate with us! We are eternally grateful." She also gave a shout-out to designer Lela Rose for creating her "dream dress," which featured an embellished neckline and veil.
In 2021, the couple became parents to a daughter named Iris. VanCamp announced Iris' birth on Instagram with a picture of her newborn baby's tiny hand wrapped around her finger, followed by snaps of her pregnancy. "Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris. Our hearts are full," she wrote.
Rob Lowe became the host of new game show The Floor
Veteran actor Rob Lowe joined the cast of "Brothers and Sisters" as Republican Sen. Robert McCallister. His character marries Kitty Walker and eventually dies in a car crash, due to Lowe's wish to depart from the series. "I mean, there are so many family dinners you can do," he told GQ. "I eventually had to go to them and say, 'Look, I don't do spatula work. I don't do scenes with oven mitts. If you're looking for that, you've got the wrong guy. I'm not doing scenes about casseroles. It's not happening.'"
After starring in TV shows like "Parks and Recreation" and "9-1-1: Lone Star," Lowe set his sights on something a little different: hosting a game show. In 2023, it was announced that Lowe would be hosting a new physical quiz show called "The Floor," created by John De Mol, the man behind "The Voice" and "Big Brother." The thrilling show follows 81 players competing for a $250,000 prize. Players start by standing on an LED-lit floor divided into equal squares, each representing a different quiz category. To win, a player must defeat an opponent and take over their square, until one player has control over the entire floor. "Rob Lowe's incredible screen presence perfectly complements 'The Floor's' nail-biting strategic gameplay and will help make this a must-see show for audiences across America," Chris Culvenor, CEO of Eureka Productions, told Deadline.
Matthew Rhys had a baby with his The Americans co-star Keri Russell
Welsh actor Matthew Rhys played Kevin Walker, a successful gay lawyer. When the show ended, he went on to star in the spy series "The Americans", for which he won a Primetime Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series in 2018. The show is also where he reconnected with his long-term partner, Keri Russell, best known for starring in the '90s show "Felicity."
The couple first met in 2002 after a kickball party. "I very drunkenly asked for her number," Rhys said on "What Watch Happens Live." Rhys left her a drunken voicemail, but Russell never called back. A decade later, they reconnected on the set of "The Americans," where they play married KGB agents living undercover in America. The couple first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together in New York in December 2013, a month after Russell announced her separation from her husband of seven years, Shane Dreary. In May 2016, they welcomed their first child together, a son named Sam.
Over the years, the couple have gushed about one another, particularly their love of working together. "He's so fun to work with as an actor, so as a director, it's good," Russell said at FX's Television Critics Association press day in 2017 (via Yahoo! Entertainment).
Luke Macfarlane starred in the gay rom-com Bros
Canadian-born actor Luke Macfarlane played Scotty Wandell, Kevin Walker's husband. After wrapping up "Brothers and Sisters," McFarlane starred in several made-for-TV Hallmark movies. Like his character on "Brothers and Sisters," Macfarlane is openly gay — which he believes affected his career prospects. "I can literally remember an agent once saying to me, 'Superman can't be gay' — like just straight out," Macfarlane told Vanity Fair.
Macfarlane eventually got his big break when he landed a lead role in the 2022 gay romantic comedy "Bros" opposite comedian Billy Eichner. How it took so long for Macfarlane to become a Hollywood leading man is surprising to "Bros" director Nicholas Stoller, who was also behind the iconic films "Neighbors" and "Forgetting Sarah Marshall." "I had this feeling when Luke walked in, and then when he auditioned, of, 'Why isn't this guy a mega movie star?'" Stoller said. "I didn't understand how I didn't know who this person was until that moment. It didn't make any sense."
The movie made history as the first gay romantic comedy released in theaters by a major studio. Bros scored an impressive 88% on Rotten Tomatoes despite not performing well at the box office, which writer Eichner attributed to a lack of attendance from straight people. "I really felt super proud about the movie," Macfarlane told The Hollywood Reporter. Although he was disappointed in the box office numbers, Macfarlane believes the film will become successful as more people watch it over time.
Rachel Griffiths made her Broadway debut
Australian actress Rachel Griffiths played Sarah Walker, the eldest daughter who takes over family business Ojai Foods after her father dies. She has two children named Paige and Cooper. It is later revealed that Sarah's biological father isn't William but rather a man named Nick Brody who had an affair with her mother and lied about the results of the paternity test.
After the show ended, Griffiths made her Broadway debut in the play "Other Desert Cities," which follows a Republican family attempting to conceal a crime committed by its eldest son. Griffiths plays daughter Brooke Wyeth, who returns home with plans to release an explosive tell-all memoir. As someone who got her start in theater, the "Six Feet Under" actress expressed excitement at returning to the stage. "Theater was where I began and what I really thought my career would be in Australia," she told NPR. "That was my thing. ... The movies were an unexpected joy, and television even more unexpected."
Speaking to HuffPost, Griffiths expressed some nervousness about preparing for the role in such a short time frame. "I had two weeks' rehearsal, and all the others have already done the play, so it seemed like quite an impossible task. ... I'm a TV actor, and it definitely took me a while. The director said all the little bits are fantastic. You have to string them together."
Patricia Wettig was honored at the New York Stage & Film Annual Gala in 2018
On "Brothers and Sisters," three-time Emmy Award-winning actress Patricia Wettig played Holly Harper, the longtime mistress of William Walker. Fun fact: she's married to Ken Olin, one of the show's executive producers, who also had a recurring role on the show as David Caplan, Rebecca's actual biological father.
Wettig had a thriving career before "Brothers and Sisters" but didn't do much acting afterward apart from appearing on two TV shows — "Major Crimes" and "Heartstrings" — in one episode each. In 2018, both she and her husband Olin were honored at the New York Stage and Film annual Winter Gala for their outstanding contributions to the arts and entertainment industry.
"We are delighted and proud to celebrate Patti and Ken. They have been core members of the NYSAF family since the earliest days of the company. Both have been involved in our work as actors, Ken as a director, and Patti as a playwright, including the world premiere of her beautiful play 'F2M,'" said New York Stage and Film Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer.
Balthazar Getty reinvented himself as a DJ
You may know Balthazar Getty for his work on "Brothers and Sisters" playing Tommy Walker, the eldest brother of the Walker clan (Walker becomes co-president of the family company but is later arrested for embezzlement). Or perhaps you know him because of the infamous kidnapping case involving his father and oil tycoon grandfather, which inspired the Ridley Scott film "All the Money in the World." Either way, today, his name is more synonymous with music.
After his shocking exit from "Brothers and Sisters" (his character flees to avoid jail time), Getty decided to focus on his music career. "I started DJing when I was 15 and started programming beats and playing the keyboard, making electronic music," he told The Hollywood Reporter. In 2013, he started his record label Purplehaus Records, followed by a production company, Purplehaus Productions. He's also a member of indie/electronic rock band Ringside and the producing half of rap duo The Wow.
Ron Rifkin starred in a short film with Dylan Sprouse
Tony Award-winning actor Ron Rifkin starred as Saul Holden, the brother of Nora Walker. He is a closeted gay man who ends up dating Holly Harper before coming out. He is sadly diagnosed with HIV but ends up forgiving the man who gave it to him and marries him in the final season.
Rifkin has continued to act, appearing in notable films and TV shows like "A Star Is Born" and "Limitless." In 2020, he starred in Christian Coppola's short film "Daddy" opposite "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody's" Dylan Sprouse. Rifin plays an 80-year-old man who hires a male escort wearing a pink taffeta dress (Sprouse) to help him celebrate the anniversary of his wife's death.
Sprouse credited Rifkin with helping him shine in the role. "It was certainly easier to have a good performer across me," he told Interview magazine. "Ron is absolutely excellent in every sense of the word. Any actor will tell you that acting across from somebody great always affects your performance in a positive way."