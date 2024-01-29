Here's What The Cast Of Brothers And Sisters Are Doing Today

Sally Field played Nora Walker, a mother of the five children who finds out her late husband had been concealing a longtime mistress and illegitimate daughter. An established actress long before "Brothers and Sisters" with films like "Steel Magnolias" and "Forrest Gump" under her belt, Field continued to act after the show wrapped up, including in her appearance as Aunt May in "The Amazing Spider-Man" films.

In 2018, she released a powerful memoir called "In Pieces." Speaking to The New York Times, Field expressed uncertainty about publishing the book. "I didn't know I had a voice," she said. However, she finds her voice through writing the book as she bravely speaks out about the sexual abuse she endured as a child at the hands of her stepfather, as well as the harassment and sexism she faced from the men in her life, both personally and professionally.

But overall, the book is a powerful ode to the women in her life and details her experience growing up in a matriarchy. "It was a kind of no-man's land," she wrote (via The New York Times). "A world filled with women who would straighten up if a man walked in, who would set aside the triviality of their own work and quickly move everything out of the way. But the men, whoever they were, never stayed long, and when the door slammed behind them, the house seemed to breathe a sigh of relief."