How Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Reacted When Their Daughters Started Dating
Country legends Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have their hands full with three daughters, Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey McGraw, who are now all young adults. The trio of girls are pretty tight with their parents, and Hill and McGraw worked hard to make it that way. As iconic singers and actors, they may be eternally in the spotlight, but as parents, they strived to keep their kids grounded. McGraw told People in 2021, "[We've] raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."
However, that meant they had to go through all the same normal emotions and life changes average parents endure – like their kids' first forays into dating. In 2017, the couple sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on "The Ellen Show" to dish on Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey's dating life. McGraw confessed, "There was a winter formal or something — it was a bunch of kids in a limousine — and I had a sledgehammer over my shoulder. But that was on purpose," he noted as DeGeneres looked perplexed. McGraw continued, "Look, you don't want to be mean, but when someone's taking your daughter somewhere, you want to induce a healthy amount of respect — and fear."
Hill nodded and admitted, "I agree with that." Although, the mom of three initially had a different outlook on dating.
The mom was trying to be chill
Faith Hill explained that, at first, she hoped to be a bit more laid back when she and Tim McGraw's three girls, Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey McGraw, started going out on dates. "I was a little soft on it," she revealed to Ellen DeGeneres. However, something shifted as soon as the first potential suitor was brought up. "I became this animal," Hill confessed, she continued, "like, 'Do it. Take the sledgehammer.'"
But these days, the McGraw girls are all grown up and making their own choices about their dating life, likely without their parents looking over their shoulders. Maggie McGraw keeps her personal life pretty private and so far hasn't been officially linked to a partner. Gracie, on the other hand, is relatively open about her romantic aspirations. In June 2023, she posted a stunning picture to Instagram, naming a guy standing next to her as her "husband" in the caption. As it turns out, it was just a joke referring to longtime friend Tim Ehrlich who posed with the legislative aide.
Fans weren't too surprised to learn she wasn't actually married because just a few months prior she had clued in actor Paul Mescal to her relationship status. Hello! reports that in her Instagram stories review of the film "Carmen," she made sure to add the line, "And well Paul Mescal (who btw hi paul.... I am single)." Her parents can't say she didn't warn them when she shows up with a date!
Audrey McGraw is past the first date
The youngest daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Audrey McGraw, may have already caused her dad to bring out his sledgehammer. In August 2023, fans began to speculate that she was dating actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, star of "The Lincoln Lawyer" on Netflix. The actor, who is 20 years Audrey's senior, shared Instagram stories of his vacation travels that were nearly identical to Audrey's, reported Hello!. When both celebs were featured in one another's stories, that sealed the deal, as the pair had been teasing their followers with anonymous yet seemingly intimate photos for months.
It wouldn't be until January 2024 that the couple officially went official with their relationship, though. The youngest McGraw daughter uploaded an image of Garcia-Rulfo to her Instagram profile — a full body shot of him directly facing the camera and illuminated by a storefront's neon light. She neglected to caption the post or tag anyone, but those things weren't necessary with such a clear image. Fans took to the comments. "Lincoln Lawyer!!" posted one, while another gushed, "He's gorgeous, loved him in 'Lincoln Lawyer,' soooooo hot, I say GO GIRL!!!"
So far, the model and singer's parents haven't commented on how they feel about the relationship. However, we assume that they'll have to rely on McGraw's confidence that they raised "three strong, independent, strong-minded young women" who are more than capable of managing their own dating lives.