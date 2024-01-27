How Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Reacted When Their Daughters Started Dating

Country legends Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have their hands full with three daughters, Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey McGraw, who are now all young adults. The trio of girls are pretty tight with their parents, and Hill and McGraw worked hard to make it that way. As iconic singers and actors, they may be eternally in the spotlight, but as parents, they strived to keep their kids grounded. McGraw told People in 2021, "[We've] raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

However, that meant they had to go through all the same normal emotions and life changes average parents endure – like their kids' first forays into dating. In 2017, the couple sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on "The Ellen Show" to dish on Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey's dating life. McGraw confessed, "There was a winter formal or something — it was a bunch of kids in a limousine — and I had a sledgehammer over my shoulder. But that was on purpose," he noted as DeGeneres looked perplexed. McGraw continued, "Look, you don't want to be mean, but when someone's taking your daughter somewhere, you want to induce a healthy amount of respect — and fear."

Hill nodded and admitted, "I agree with that." Although, the mom of three initially had a different outlook on dating.