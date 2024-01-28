How Do Jason Kelce's Kids Feel About Their Uncle Travis?

Familial bonds are stronger than any other. NFL tight end Travis Kelce is the fun-loving "Uncle Trav" to his brother Jason Kelce's three adorable daughters Wyatt Kelce, Elliotte Kelce, and Bennett Kelce — and he may even be their favorite guy in the family. When Jason's wife Kylie Kelce spoke to People in February 2023, she said, "It's very funny, Jason said in an interview that he thinks [the girls] might like him more than they like Jason."

Kylie also said that "[Travis] is like the absolute best uncle you can imagine." As soon as he would arrive at Jason and Kylie's place, their daughters would make plans with him to do fun activities. Although Kylie pointed out to Travis that he doesn't have to go along with what their oldest daughter Wyatt tells him to do, he disagreed.

"She'll be like, 'Jump up and down,'" Kylie continued. "He'll do it. 'Roll on the floor,' he'll do it. 'Be the pony.' He'll do it. So he's all-in when it comes to being an uncle. He is the epitome of an uncle, just through and through." It's no surprise that Wyatt enjoys spending time with her Uncle Trav if he's always game to play along with her.