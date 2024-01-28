How Do Jason Kelce's Kids Feel About Their Uncle Travis?
Familial bonds are stronger than any other. NFL tight end Travis Kelce is the fun-loving "Uncle Trav" to his brother Jason Kelce's three adorable daughters Wyatt Kelce, Elliotte Kelce, and Bennett Kelce — and he may even be their favorite guy in the family. When Jason's wife Kylie Kelce spoke to People in February 2023, she said, "It's very funny, Jason said in an interview that he thinks [the girls] might like him more than they like Jason."
Kylie also said that "[Travis] is like the absolute best uncle you can imagine." As soon as he would arrive at Jason and Kylie's place, their daughters would make plans with him to do fun activities. Although Kylie pointed out to Travis that he doesn't have to go along with what their oldest daughter Wyatt tells him to do, he disagreed.
"She'll be like, 'Jump up and down,'" Kylie continued. "He'll do it. 'Roll on the floor,' he'll do it. 'Be the pony.' He'll do it. So he's all-in when it comes to being an uncle. He is the epitome of an uncle, just through and through." It's no surprise that Wyatt enjoys spending time with her Uncle Trav if he's always game to play along with her.
The Kelce daughters cheer for Uncle Trav and 'the red team'
A love of football must be in the Kelce family's genetics at this point. Jason Kelce's daughters are just starting to understand the game, but Kylie Kelce told People they're most interested when they can see their father or uncle's faces in moments when they aren't wearing helmets. She also said they ask if any red team is Travis Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs. "Anytime they see red teams on the TV," Kylie said, "they say, 'Are we cheering for the red team?' Because usually, we're watching Uncle Trav."
Wyatt Kelce has been a Chiefs supporter since she was very small. In 2020, Kylie shared a photo on Instagram of baby Wyatt in an "Uncle Trav" jersey with Travis' number (87) on it. The photo was posted to commemorate the Chiefs winning that year's Super Bowl. Kylie added, "Wyatt is so proud of her World Champion Uncle!" in the caption.
Travis' close bond with his nieces includes him showing both his silly and sweet sides in their interactions — some of which have been shared on social media or on the "New Heights" podcast he hosts with Jason.
Uncle Travis is equal parts silly and sweet
Travis Kelce's role as the fun uncle is no secret. In one example posted on Jason's Instagram, Travis goofed around with a pink wig on and Wyatt Kelce vehemently told him to, "Take it off!"
When Travis questioned why she wanted Jason Kelce to have pink hair but not him, Wyatt replied, "Because you're naughty and you're sneaky." Jason captioned the video, "That's my girl!! Wyatt already knows Uncle Travy too well!!"
Travis also has been sweet with his nieces when they've made appearances during "New Heights" podcast recordings. In one clip shared by Jason and the "New Heights" Instagram in February 2023, Travis looked happy to see Wyatt when she briefly joined her father at his podcast microphone. In another clip on Instagram from that October, Travis once again brightened up when he saw Wyatt and Elliotte Kelce. When Elliotte grinned at him, Travis said, "You're smiling big! You're making my day!"
Travis' uncle capabilities have not gone unnoticed. Donna Kelce, Jason and Travis' mother, has commended Travis' fun-loving behavior with his nieces. While speaking to People, she mentioned how "he's so good and animated" (via People). Donna said her granddaughters love their uncle. "He's a kid himself. He just feels like he's one of them," she said. "I don't think he's ever going to grow up." Young at heart is always a good thing to be.