The Parenting Tips Prince William And Kate Middleton Seemingly Took From Prince Harry's Memoir

As a father of two, Prince Harry has been attuned to letting his past experiences influence his own choices as a parent. "If I've experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I'm going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don't pass it on," Harry explained during a 2021 appearance on the "Armchair Expert" podcast.

Harry's memoir "Spare" made some startling revelations when it debuted in January 2023, including offering an intimate look at his relationship with his father, King Charles III. The book's title comes from an anecdote that when Harry was born, Charles reportedly called him a "spare" as he already had a son who would eventually succeed him as king. As he grew, Harry felt subsidiary to his brother, William, Prince of Wales. Although Princess Diana believed that William shouldn't get preferential treatment because of his status as heir to the throne and Charles supported her decision, they reportedly had difficulty getting other family members, including the Queen Mother, to pursue a more balanced approach.

While the royal family has refrained from publicly commenting on Harry's memoir, one royal expert believes Harry's experiences have guided William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, in their own parenting choices. "It's very clear from his memoir, whether rightly or wrongly, that he felt shunted to one side and that even was with a mother as loving as Diana," royal author Gareth Russell informed GB News. "There can be a risk with younger children feeling overlooked."