How Sylvester Stallone's Face Was Injured At Birth

With his confident swagger and calm demeanor, Sylvester Stallone has won the hearts of movie fans for more than half a century. Stallone was catapulted into international fame hrough successful film franchises like the "Rocky" and "Rambo" movies, and his trademark snarl and seemingly slurred speech have made him instantly recognizable while adding to his tough guy persona.

However, his facial features aren't a façade by the actor; in fact, they're caused by paralysis that resulted from complications that took place during his birth. In the 2023 Netflix documentary "Sly," (2023) — titled after Stallone's infamous moniker — he explained that his parents met in New York City. His father was a barber who wanted to be a beautician because there was more money in it while his mother worked as a cigarette girl at Billy Rose's Diamond Horseshoe, a hugely successful nightclub in the city's Theater District.

"Even though she was nine months pregnant, she kept riding around on the bus, and she'd gone into labor," he shared, adding that someone helped her off the bus and took her to a "charity ward," which was part of a hospital that gave out free care to low-income citizens. That's where Stallone was born, though an accident with forceps used during the delivery meant he was left with paralyzed nerves on one side of his mouth. "So I was born with this snarl," he explained.