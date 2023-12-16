Tragic Details About Sylvester Stallone

Hollywood heavyweight Sylvester Stallone often plays characters who find themselves in a rough spot and are forced to roll with the punches, both figuratively and literally. He portrayed the working-class immigrant struggle as Rocky Balboa in the "Rocky" franchise, he illustrated the horrors of PTSD as John Rambo in "First Blood," and the five "Rambo" films that followed. Although he might not be a boxer or war veteran, in reality, his life has certainly been rife with hardship.

Stallone had a difficult childhood. He grew up with abusive parents, struggled in school, and spent some time in foster care. It took him a while to break into the film industry — and even after becoming a household name, he's had to fight some tough battles and endure family tragedies.

Much like the heroes he's brought to life onscreen, Stallone is a fighter. Throughout his trials, he's been able to keep his chin up and continue building his legacy. Here, we recount some of the most notable struggles he's faced.