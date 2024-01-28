Tragic Details About Renee Rapp

While it seemed that Renee Rapp had it made when she landed a main role on "The Sex Lives of College Girls," the HBO Max series following a group of friends on campus as they navigate the early years of adulthood, the experience came with a lot of unprecedent challenges. While filming the first season of the show, Rapp discovered that Leighton Murray's struggle with her identity hit a little too close to home, as the actor was also figuring out her sexuality behind-the-scenes.

"The first year doing 'College Girls' was terrible. It was terrible," she recounted in a March 2023 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "It sucked so bad, because at the time, I was in a heteronormative relationship. I hated going to work because I was like, 'I don't think I'm like good enough to be here ... I don't think I can be doing this.' I was like, 'Maybe I'm just trying too hard.' And then I would come home and I would psych myself out, literally."

Rapp spoke in an exclusive interview with The Cut that she felt out-of-place while filming the first season of the show, as she was trying to figure out her sexuality while questioning if she was "gay enough" to play Leighton Murray. However, it turned out for the better, as Rapp came out as bisexual in 2022 and seemed to drop a few hints while hosting SNL in January 2024 that she now identifies as a lesbian.