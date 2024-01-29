Get To Know Peter Dinklage's 2 Kids

"Games of Thrones" star Peter Dinklage and his partner, Erica Schmidt, are parents to two children. Schmidt is a playwright and director, and while she primarily works in theater, the couple worked together on the 2021 film "Cyrano," with Schmidt as one of the writers and Dinklage in the starring role.

Dinklage and Schmidt's romance began in the early 2000s. They met on a winter night as they watched elephants from a visiting circus journeying through the snow in New York City. They got married in Las Vegas in 2005. Dinklage was attending a charity event, and the couple made the spontaneous decision to elope.

Dinklage is meticulously private about his life because he believes knowledge about himself as a person will detract from his acting performances. His desire for confidentiality goes even further when it comes to his two children. Like other celebrities who keep their kids' lives concealed, Dinklage and Schmidt work hard to keep their kids out of the public eye. "I live in New York and I have a little place in the woods where I tend my garden. I like privacy," Dinklage explained to The Guardian.

On the occasions Dinklage has been spotted with his family, he's demonstrated that he's a hands-on parent, whether he's entertaining his older child by carrying her sideways while they walk, or pushing an empty stroller while she walks and holds his hand. Here's what we know about his two kids.