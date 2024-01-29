What We Know About HGTV Star Mike Pyle's Romance With Wife Lizzy

HGTV's "Inside Out" has been a hit since its release in 2021. What sets it apart is the charisma and talent of its two hosts, Mike Pyle and Carmine Sabatella. Pyle is a landscape designer and entrepreneur, while his co-host is a realtor and interior designer. Their chemistry on screen led fans to believe that Sabatella and Pyle are a couple in real life, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Both of them are happily married to other people and have a beautiful family life.

Sabatella tied the knot with real estate agent Ryan Delair in 2018. He's a proud member of the LGBTQ community, but he was married to a woman at some point in the past. They have a teenage daughter together, and she's the light of his eyes.

Landscape designer Pyle walked down the aisle with his fiancée Lizzy Farag in 2021. They have two daughters, Stevie and Elle Pyle, and a cute French bulldog. Pyle's wife is a registered nurse who has recently switched careers to become a realtor. She and her husband love nature, animals, and outdoor activities, especially horseback riding and beach walks.