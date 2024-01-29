William Moseley's Most Iconic Role Came Long Before Hitting The Hallmark Channel
If you're wondering who's the soccer-playing hottie in Hallmark's holiday movie "Christmas in Notting Hill," that would be Britain-born William Moseley. The actor didn't even have to learn an accent for his role as Graham, a London footballer falling in love. It's the first time Moseley has been in a Hallmark project, but it's far from the first time he's stepped in front of the cameras.
Chances are you've seen him in the 2018 version of "The Little Mermaid," in director Kenneth Brannagh's "Artemis Fowl," starring in "Land of Dreams" with Matt Dillon, or hanging out with Mel Gibson in "On the Line," among other big-screen adventures. He's also popped up on television series like "Perception," and "The Royals."
Moseley was bitten by the acting bug as a child, when casting directors came to his hometown looking for kids. His audition was a game of pretending to be a chef, and the pre-teen was hooked. "I just thought it was really fun; it made me laugh," he recalled to U Interview. "I thought, 'My God, if you can get paid to do this for your life, you've got it made.' And so that's when I decided I was going to be an actor." A few years later, a teenage version of Moseley made his Hollywood movie debut playing the beloved character of Peter in "The Chronicles of Narnia" movie trilogy.
Moseley was Peter in The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
Just 15 years old when he was cast, and 18 when the movie premiered, William Moseley played Peter Pevensie in his first big-screen movie, "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe." Released in December 2005, the film, based on the book by C.S. Lewis, was the third biggest box-office movie of the year, surpassed only by "Harry Potter" and "Star Wars" installments.
The role made Moseley instantly famous, and the public watched his boyish good looks grow into a handsome and captivating leading man when he reprised the role of Peter in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movie sequels: "Prince Caspian" in 2008 and "The Voyage of the Dawn Treader" in 2010.
Years later, 15 years to be exact, Moseley still cherished his most iconic role. "If I could have chosen to be a part of any series or franchise, it would have been Narnia. I love Narnia. I'm a very proud Narnian," he shared with The Spark with Jean Grenson. "I feel it's an honor to have been a part of those movies, and it always will be an honor. It's the thing I'm proud of in my career the most, and always will be."
From Narnia to Hallmark for William Moseley
After William Moseley spent years playing Peter in "The Chronicles of Narnia," he expanded his acting resume with several projects. One of his recurring co-workers is Hallmark star Merritt Patterson, who has appeared in more than half a dozen romance movies for the network. Moseley and Patterson first acted together in the 2012 movie "The Selection," then were paired together in E!'s first scripted series, "The Royals."
There's no confirmation on whether the Hallmark holiday pro gave the newbie any advice on how to work a little Christmas magic, but Moseley seems to have figured it out perfectly, based on his role as Graham in "Christmas in Notting Hill." The British actor let both his curly hair and his charming side emerge in the London romance co-starring Sarah Ramos as Georgia.
Of course, "Christmas in Notting Hill" had a happy ending, something Moseley and Patterson didn't quite achieve on "The Royals." He played Prince Liam while she played Ophelia, the daughter of his security guard, and their relationship barely had a chance to blossom before it wilted entirely. Maybe Hallmark can give the duo a happy ending in a future holiday movie?