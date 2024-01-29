William Moseley's Most Iconic Role Came Long Before Hitting The Hallmark Channel

If you're wondering who's the soccer-playing hottie in Hallmark's holiday movie "Christmas in Notting Hill," that would be Britain-born William Moseley. The actor didn't even have to learn an accent for his role as Graham, a London footballer falling in love. It's the first time Moseley has been in a Hallmark project, but it's far from the first time he's stepped in front of the cameras.

Chances are you've seen him in the 2018 version of "The Little Mermaid," in director Kenneth Brannagh's "Artemis Fowl," starring in "Land of Dreams" with Matt Dillon, or hanging out with Mel Gibson in "On the Line," among other big-screen adventures. He's also popped up on television series like "Perception," and "The Royals."

Moseley was bitten by the acting bug as a child, when casting directors came to his hometown looking for kids. His audition was a game of pretending to be a chef, and the pre-teen was hooked. "I just thought it was really fun; it made me laugh," he recalled to U Interview. "I thought, 'My God, if you can get paid to do this for your life, you've got it made.' And so that's when I decided I was going to be an actor." A few years later, a teenage version of Moseley made his Hollywood movie debut playing the beloved character of Peter in "The Chronicles of Narnia" movie trilogy.