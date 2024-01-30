Inside Wolfgang Van Halen & Andraia Allsop's Relationship

After nearly seven years of dating, Wolfgang Van Halen and Andraia Allsop got engaged in July 2022. Van Halen's mother Valerie Bertinelli was obviously thrilled; she commented on their engagement announcement on Instagram: "How do I [heart emoji] this a million times? So happy!!!!" As both Van Halen and Allsop are very close to their families, they wanted to include their nearest and dearest in the celebration — even the family members who have died. Van Halen's dad died three years before their wedding, while Allsop lost her grandfather just a few months before her big day.

There were many ways that Van Halen and Allsop incorporated their family into their at-home October 2023 wedding, including Van Halen walking down the aisle to a song his late father wrote for him, Allsop's grandmothers acting as her flower girls, and filling their bookshelves with pictures of family members who have passed away. The couple wanted to make the event especially sentimental and celebrate all that life has to offer with their loved ones.

"Our goal was just to bring all of our closest family and friends together," Allsop told People in an exclusive interview. "The past few years, not only with the world, but also with personal tragedies, haven't been the easiest, but we wanted to create this wedding as a celebration not only just for us to get married, but a celebration for the people we love."