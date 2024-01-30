Inside Wolfgang Van Halen & Andraia Allsop's Relationship
Wolfgang Van Halen has some of the most well-known parents in the entertainment industry. His father, the late Eddie Van Halen, was revered as one of the best rock and roll musicians ever to grace the music scene, inspiring Wolfgang to follow in his dad's footsteps. His mother, Valerie Bertinelli, rose to fame after landing the role of Barbara Cooper in "One Day at a Time" and went on to make her mark on the Food Network, hosting 12 seasons of "Kids Baking Championship." Despite his parents' reputations, Wolfgang Van Halen has paved his own path. In 2015, he found the one to pave it with.
In 2015, Wolfgang Van Halen was performing on the farewell tour for his dad's band, Van Halen, when, as is the case in many modern love stories, he found his future spouse online. Wolfgang met software engineer Andraia Allsop through Instagram. He gave her his phone number, and they went on a first date. Wolfgang knew from the beginning that Allsop was the one. "It's cheesy to say, but definitely love at first sight," he told People. While the couple is relatively private and keeps their relationship to themselves, they share a sweet connection that fans get to see every now and then.
Wolfgang Van Halen and Andraia Allsop's wedding was sweetly sentimental
After nearly seven years of dating, Wolfgang Van Halen and Andraia Allsop got engaged in July 2022. Van Halen's mother Valerie Bertinelli was obviously thrilled; she commented on their engagement announcement on Instagram: "How do I [heart emoji] this a million times? So happy!!!!" As both Van Halen and Allsop are very close to their families, they wanted to include their nearest and dearest in the celebration — even the family members who have died. Van Halen's dad died three years before their wedding, while Allsop lost her grandfather just a few months before her big day.
There were many ways that Van Halen and Allsop incorporated their family into their at-home October 2023 wedding, including Van Halen walking down the aisle to a song his late father wrote for him, Allsop's grandmothers acting as her flower girls, and filling their bookshelves with pictures of family members who have passed away. The couple wanted to make the event especially sentimental and celebrate all that life has to offer with their loved ones.
"Our goal was just to bring all of our closest family and friends together," Allsop told People in an exclusive interview. "The past few years, not only with the world, but also with personal tragedies, haven't been the easiest, but we wanted to create this wedding as a celebration not only just for us to get married, but a celebration for the people we love."
Andraia Allsop and Wolfgang Van Halen had a unique honeymoon
Many couples look forward to their honeymoon almost as much as their actual wedding, planning extravagant trips and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. However, when you're a busy musician like Wolfgang Van Halen and have a hectic tour schedule, it can be hard to fit a trip in. He and Andraia Allsop found a solution to the problem, though: a honeymoon at home.
"My wife and I went to my mom's house and picked up two of my mom's six cats that she has, the two that we are sort of closest with, and we just held up in the bedroom with the cats and played video games for a week," the Mammoth WVH frontman detailed in an interview on radio station I-Rock 93.5 (via Blabbermouth). "We just had to settle for our 'homeymoon,' as we called it. But yeah, that was certainly my happy place this past week. And I'm gonna miss it when I'm on tour."
Van Halen explained that the couple didn't have the time in their schedules to plan a honeymoon, but that they look forward to making it happen in the future. But for the time being, their "homeymoon" will have to do; if Van Halen's reaction is any indication, it was the perfect way to celebrate their love for one another.