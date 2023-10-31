Valerie Bertinelli's Tragic Real-Life Story

From the moment that 15-year-old Valerie Bertinelli made her debut as Barbara Cooper on the hit show "One Day at a Time," America was in love with the beautiful brunette. We watched her grow from a picture-perfect, wholesome teen into a stunning young woman right before our eyes during the show's nearly 10-year run. Bertinelli's real life, however, was a different story. Bertinelli's life was more soap opera than sitcom, filled with sorrow, sex, drugs, and rock and roll. Body image issues that plagued the two-time Golden Globe award winner from a young age, coupled with a tumultuous marriage to guitar god Eddie Van Halen were just the beginning. Divorce, death, and constant battles with her weight in the public eye took their toll on the former America's sweetheart.

Bertinelli's life has been filled with loss, except when it came to her weight. Although a stint as a spokesperson for Jenny Craig famously helped the actress shed 50 pounds, she gained them back and then some. But the "Hot in Cleveland" star seems to have finally made peace with her troubled past. In a recent emotional and vulnerable Instagram post, she said that she is learning to heal and love herself after some tough years and is no longer relying on food and alcohol as crutches. "Our bodies do not define who we are as human beings," she posted. "A number on the scale does not define how much love your heart can hold."